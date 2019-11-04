This Amethyst Crystal Eco Dome On Airbnb Is What Dreams Are Made Of

When you think of vacations in Bali, you may picture hotels with giant swings overlooking the jungle, palm trees everywhere, endless views of the ocean, and pools that are surrounded by lush vegetation. But if you're looking for a different kind of experience, this amethyst crystal eco dome on Airbnb is a beautiful place for you to have a memorable vacay with your partner.

Nestled in the rice fields of Ubud, this gorgeous rental is the perfect spot for you to unplug. The amethyst crystal eco dome is part of the NewEarth Haven project, which has "become one of the most famed and beloved destinations" in Bali, according to their website. While each of NewEarth Haven's are worth visiting, what makes the amethyst crystal dome so incredible is the fact that it's a two-story hideaway for you and bae to nestle into.

According to the Airbnb listing, the dome itself is made from bamboo and other materials, designed to seamlessly immerse you in the natural surroundings. The bottom floor offers the lounge area, while the upper level is where the bedroom is located. Right above the bed is an open-air skylight so you can wake up with the sunshine and fall asleep staring at the stars. It also has a semi-open private bathroom (complete with a compost toilet) so you can take showers while you're immersed in the beauty of the nature around you.

From the moment you arrive at the dome, the view of the outside is stunning. The thatch roof and exposed bamboo poles come together in a geometric design to give this serene oasis a really chic and upscale feel. The entrance opens up with what the Airbnb hosts refer to as "dragon wing doors" to reveal the gorgeous living quarters inside.

Inside the dome, there's bamboo everywhere, from the supportive poles, to the stairs, to even the floor. The open-air design of the hut allows you to hear all of the sounds of the area.

While you're staying at the dome, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of amenities open to all guests of the NewEarth Haven community, including a pool and meal service. The dome also provides free WiFi so you don't have to go totally off the grid if that's not what you're planning on doing. Plus, you can add on a ton of different activities on-site, including massages and painting classes, and their staff can also help you book guided tours.

You can explore the surrounding rice fields while you're there, and according to the Airbnb listing, the dome is a 15-minute ride away from town, so you can get a change of scenery, too. But if you're looking for a spot to unplug and relax for a bit with your partner, it's definitely the prime location to do it. Everything you'll need for your stay is already provided there for you.

Even if you just want a short glamping experience to be part of your extended Bali getaway, you should look into booking the amethyst crystal eco dome at the NewEarth Haven complex. Rates start at $79 per night, and if the Airbnb reviews are any indication, your days there may very well be some of the best of your whole trip.