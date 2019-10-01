With October finally upon us, it's time to fill up your calendar with as many spooktacular activities as possible. If you have a huge case of wanderlust, a haunted getaway with your besties may be exactly what you need to get in the spirit of the season. Luckily, this "All Hallow's Eve Getaway" package offers tarot cards, a ghost ride, and so much more to fulfill all your Halloween needs in one magical trip.

If you're in the Salt Lake City area, or you're traveling there during the month of October, you might want to check out this super cool experience that the Kimpton Hotel Monaco has put together for their guests. According to their website's description of the package, anyone staying at the hotel during select nights in October can book this VIP offer, which includes everything I love about this season — a haunted house, thrilling encounters, a tarot card reading, and themed drinks that are perfect for the 'Gram.

Partnering with Utah's original haunted house, Nightmare on 13th, Kimpton Hotel Monaco is giving guests special access to some very creepy and cool events all in one weekend to ring in this spooky time of the year. (I'm seriously considering booking a plane ticket to Utah myself because of everything this one package has to offer.)

When you book a room on one of the select nights, you'll receive a private in-room tarot card reading. According to the press release, the readings come from psychics from Crone's Hollow, which is a "magical emporium" in the area that also has a store. You can shop for jewelry and cloaks from local artists to take a piece of your vacay home with you. While you're getting your cards read, you can enjoy a charcuterie board filled with gourmet candy. (It's Halloween, so of course there's candy.)

After your tarot reading, you and your friends can enjoy cocktails (if you're 21 or over) at the hotel's bar, The Vault. In the spirit of the season, the bar will transform into a special pop-up "Vault of Nightmares."

If you're an Insta foodie like me, you probably love a fun themed cocktail, and there are plenty of Halloween-themed drinks for you to enjoy, such as "Roses on the Grave." This includes whiskey and bourbon with spices, citrus, and activated charcoal. One of the many Instagram-worthy cocktail pictured below is called "Medusa's Eye," which is a green juice drink with gin, aquavit, honey, and citrus. You'll want to snap a pic of yourself holding one of these concoctions for the 'Gram.

Even if you're not participating in the VIP offer, the pop-up bar will be open from Oct. 17 until Halloween, so you can stop by for some spooky cocktails on your own. For all pumpkin spice lovers out there, you'll want to try "The Basic Witch" drink, which consists of five spice pumpkin puree and vodka. It's simple yet delicious.

You will also be transported over to the Nightmare on 13th haunted house as part of this amazing package, via a private ghost bus ride. If you love haunted houses, you'll love getting spooked at every corner. The best part is you won't have to wait in any long lines. With your "All Hallow's Eve Getaway" package, you'll get VIP treatment to skip the lines. If this sounds like the Halloween vacay for you, check for availability now on the Hotel's website, and have the most hauntingly good time this season.