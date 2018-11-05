Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may have premiered two weeks ago, but fans are still finding a treasure trove of subtle references and easter eggs hidden throughout its spooky, 10-episode first season. Of course, viewers were already primed to catch the handful of Riverdale shoutouts in the show, but now fans think they found an even more surprising reference. There may be an AHS easter egg in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that could connect the witches in both horror shows.

Although Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and American Horror Story are on different networks and come from different creators, the two shows actually do share a lot in common. They are two of the most prominent examples of horror television right now, and both are not afraid to go super dark with frequent mentions of Satanism, witchcraft, and demonology. So, could the Spellman family somehow relate to the coven that we all know and love from American Horror Story: Coven and Apocalypse? Well, a seemingly throwaway line from Aunt Hilda actually has fans thinking that an iconic AHS witch is part of the Spellman extended family.

At a certain point in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's debut season, Hilda Spellman mentions that her cousin Montgomery is a movie star. That should sound very familiar to American Horror Story fans — during the Coven season, Madison Montgomery introduces herself as a movie star. Could Madison Montgomery be the cousin Montgomery that Hilda is referring to? I mean, how many movie star witches named Montgomery are there, after all?

The line could be a nod to American Horror Story, or probably more likely, it may actually be a reference to the iconic '60s sitcom Bewitched. That show starred the actress Elizabeth Montgomery, who played the witch Samantha Stephens. This Bewitched route seems a bit more likely since most of the references within Chilling Adventures of Sabrina skew towards classic films and television, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, and Rosemary's Baby.

It is definitely more fun to think of the small line as a connection between the worlds of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and American Horror Story, though. Just imagine how Madison Montgomery would act if she showed up in Greendale some day, or how Sabrina Spellman would fit in with Cordelia Goode's coven at Miss Robichaux's Academy.

Although Madison Montgomery ended up dead at the end of American Horror Story: Coven, she was brought back to life in the anthology series' currently airing season of Apocalypse. Now, she is teaming up with her fellow, resurrected witches to take on the antichrist Michael Langdon.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently in production on its second season, which was filmed back-to-back with its first. Although it is fun to dream about some sort of crossover with American Horror Story, the only crossover that seems actually likely for Sabrina is with its sister series Riverdale. Characters in Sabrina frequently reminded viewers that the town of Riverdale is just across the river from Greendale, which definitely seems to be setting up a crossover at some point down the line.