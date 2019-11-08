This 'A Million Little Things' Bombshell About Jon & PJ Changes EVERYTHING

The second PJ (Chandler Riggs) started digging into his past on A Million Little Things, audiences knew he would probably dig up something big. Well, the latest bombshell about Jon and PJ on A Million Little Things did not disappoint. It's a big reveal, and it truly changes everything for every character on the show. Warning: Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of A Million Little Things follow.

After Jon (Ron Livingston) died at the beginning of Season 1 of A Million Little Things, he left behind a great sum of money to a woman named Barbara Morgan (Drea De Matteo). After learning about this secret, Barbara's son PJ was suspicious of Jon's relationship to his mother and his family. He started doing some research of his own, and that led him to Jon's friend Rome (Romany Malco). When PJ finally told Rome he suspected Jon was his father, Rome was pretty shocked, but agreed it did make sense and ultimately helped PJ complete a DNA test.

Well, the results came in at the very end of the Nov. 7 episode, and they are pretty shocking.

ABC

In the final scene of the episode, Rome read the test results and remarked that Jon was indeed the father. Not only does this mean Jon was hiding a huge secret from his family and friends, but it also means some present-day friendships are going to have to change. In the middle of trying to find out more about Jon, PJ befriended Jon's daughter Sophie (Lizzy Greene), who started to form a crush on PJ and even tried to kiss him in the latest episode. Luckily PJ stopped the kiss from happening, but eventually Sophie is going to have to deal with the fact that she tried to make out with her brother.

And Sophie isn't the only one who's going to have to deal with a lot once the truth about Jon and PJ comes out. John's widowed wife Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak) is going to have to face the fact that her husband had a son he never told her about. She's also going to have to confront what this new information about PJ means about how she should deal with her children's other half-sibling, Charlotte. There are going to be a lot of difficult family dynamics to navigate in next week's episode, but one thing is certain: It will make for some emotionally-charged drama.

A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.