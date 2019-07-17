This 3-Day Beach Trip Packing List Will Ensure You're Ready To Hit The Sand In Style

With summer in full swing, you probably have at least one — if not multiple — beach vacations planned for you and your crew, family, or SO to enjoy. Though you might think you know what you need to have the most memorable long weekend getaway, I put together this three-day beach trip packing list to make sure you really do have everything you need. From a portable Bluetooth speaker to an incredibly plush beach towel, these are nine things I think are absolute necessities for any sunny and sandy vacay.

Let's be real: When was the last time you actually updated your beach gear? Until recently, I had been using the same beach towel since high school (which is not a good look, by the way), and instead of an actual tote bag, I would bring a reusable grocery bag to the beach. But those days of beach unpreparedness are behind me, all thanks to these handy dandy supplies. Not only are they super functional so you can have the best time at the beach, but they also look totally trendy for inclusion in any and all pics for the 'Gram. So if you and your loved ones are headed on a fun beach getaway before the end of the summer, make sure you bring these staples with you.

1. A Chic, Plush Beach Towel Will Make Your Pics Pop Missoni Home Rufus Terry Beach Towel $99.99 | Box of Style Buy Now A fun beach towel is always a necessity on a weekend by the sea, and this one by Missoni Home is a total dream. The pattern and colors are sure to pop in all of your sandy IG pics, and it's plush enough to actually absorb water after you take a dip in the ocean. The towel normally retails for $220, but if you purchase it in the Box of Style curated by Rachel Zoe, you get it with a whole bunch of other summer goodies for just under $100.

2. A Killer Bathing Suit Will Complete Your Sandy Selfies Hadley Belted Plunge One Piece - Leopard $50 | Meshki Buy Now I know I speak for many other beach lovers out there when I say I'm pumped that one pieces are so popular again. This one from Meshki is perfect for your next long weekend beach getaway. The leopard print is so fun and trendy. You'll be sure to make a splash on your IG feed after you take pics in it.

3. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker Will Keep The Good Vibes Flowing aGO Bluetooth Speaker $43.77 | KREAFUNK Buy Now What's a beach day without upbeat tunes to keep you in a great mood? This ultra-portable one from KREAFUNK is the perfect addition to your beach vacay. Use it while you're prepping snacks at your Airbnb, or slip it into your tote bag so you can dance it out on the sand.

4. An Tote Bag That's Easy To Clean Is An Absolute Must Graham Tote Bag $95 | State Bags Buy Now One thing I've learned about beach vacations is that it's always helpful to have a "go bag" packed for spontaneous visits to the shore. A coated cotton bag like this one from State Bags is perfect for the beach, because it's easy to spot clean, and the sand won't get stuck in the lining. Keep your towel, sunscreen, and other necessities in here, and you're good to go.

5. A Weekender Bag Is Perfect For A Three-Day Vacay The Weekender $88 | BÉIS Buy Now A three-day weekend might not be long enough for you to need your roller luggage, but a weekender bag is the perfect size for your beach getaway. I love this one from BÉIS, because it has so much room inside, plus a separate compartment for shoes at the bottom. It's super cute, and the beige color is the epitome of summer #vibes, so you can take a bunch of adorable beach pics with it.

6. Sandals That Can Go From The Beach To The Party Are A Staple Icon Adele - Lopez $36.99 | Malvados Buy Now I have to say, even though I grew up in Florida, I've never been a flip flop person. I've always felt like they're almost too casual, and I never like the way they look with outfits after the daytime beach part. But this cute pair of sandals from Malvados is perfect to take from the beach hangout to the beach party. You can wear them with your bathing suit or a sundress, and they'll look great with both.

7. A Flowy Cover-Up Will Make For The Dreamiest Golden Hour Snaps Bobi Beach Crepe Maxi Dress $97 | Revolve Buy Now Of course, a swimsuit cover-up is a must-have for this kind of trip. Flowy white ones like this cute strapless number by Bobi on Revolve is super cute and will make for gorgeous pics, especially at golden hour. Since it's strapless, it won't bother your sun-kissed shoulders.

8. Shimmery Suncreen Is A Fun Take On The Necessity Coppertone Glow Sunscreen Lotion With Illuminating Shimmer Minerals $8.52 | Amazon Buy Now You can't have a beach weekend without sunscreen. But some sunscreens smell weird, are sticky, or leave streaks on your skin that make you not want to put it on (which is a terrible idea). That's where this one from Coppertone comes in. It has a shimmery finish so that your body glows on the beach, but you get all of the benefits of sunscreen, too.