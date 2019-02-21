Dim the lights and get your ballots ready, because the 2019 Oscars is just days away. The big screen stars aren't the only ones getting in on the Academy Awards fun this year. Starbucks is, too. The coffee chain wants you to vote for your favorite menu items in this 2019 Starbucks Favorites Oscars-inspired Twitter poll. Are you ready to have a say in which menu item takes home a trophy? The choice is yours.

Workers are already rolling out the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. But, Starbucks is hoping that you will cast a vote for your favorite food and drink items from the menu ahead of the star-studded event. This year, Starbucks is having an Academy Awards ceremony all of their own called the 2019 Starbucks Favorites. The coffee chain wants to know what food and drinks should take home the gold for the item's respective category. The fun is already underway over on Twitter. What are you waiting for?

To cast your vote, head on over to the Starbucks Twitter page. The voting thread is pinned to the top of the company's Twitter account. Not on Twitter? First of all, welcome to 2019. Second of all, you need to sign up for a Twitter user account in order to participate. OK, now that you're all set up, it's time to review the categories. To make your selection, click the food or drink "nominee" that resonates the most with you. Then, click "vote" underneath the question to make sure each response is counted.

The Academy Awards has 24 categories, but Starbucks is keeping it short and sweet with a total of nine different award groups. Here are the nominees:

Best Drink

Best Seasonal Drink

Best Sauce in a Leading Role

Best Syrup in a Supporting Role

Best Original Scone

Best Cinnamontography

Best Steamplay

Breakfast Eggcellence Award

The ninth and final recognition is a special Starbucks lifetime achievement award. This one pays homage to the tried and true Starbucks drinks that have been there since the beginning. One of them just so happens to be my all time favorite, the Iced Caramel Macchiato. Obviously, I will be rooting for my beloved beverage to take home Starbucks' most esteemed accolade.

The contest began at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 21 and will wrap up the morning of Friday, Feb. 22. So, which of your favorites are taking home the gold? And the Oscar goes to... Well, actually, you'll have to wait a day to find out. You can view the winners of the 2019 Starbucks Favorite contest after the poll closes on Feb. 22. To view the winners, head back over to Starbucks' Twitter account and click on the poll. Each of the winners will appear in bold. You can set up a push notification to be alerted as soon as the results are available.

Once you're all caught up on which of your favorite Starbucks menu items won, don't forget to tune into the actual 2019 Oscars ceremony. The 91st Academy Awards Show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. May the best food and drinks (ahem, Iced Caramel Macchiato) win.