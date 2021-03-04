Considering I practically live in my leggings and sweatpants, and have for over a year now, switching from one set of cozy clothes to another is often the biggest day-to-day change I experience. That being said, I can never own enough, especially not knowing just how much longer loungewear will reign supreme. Color me elated that the comfy bra pioneer ThirdLove launched its first loungewear collection. The size-inclusive line ranges from XS to 3X, is available now on ThirdLove's website, and is, quite frankly, the freaking cutest.

No matter how you like to lounge, ThirdLove has myriad different styles to match your mood. Whether you like to kick back in joggers, shorts, a woven pant, or all the above, you can find your french terry, jersey, or woven fabric haven in this new collection. ThirdLove even made a special wireless bra ($39, ThirdLove) that's perfect for relaxing with support; it won't squeeze or squash you, and the lack of a wire promises optimal comfort. Individual pieces start at $50 and sets can go up to $175, though the brand offers deals on every purchase over $135.

After you pick your favorite style of loungewear, you can still bring your personality to every item in the line in fun ways. There's the influencer-classic monochromatic set, which you can get in black, olive green, or cream. You could go down a funkier path with one of the wide-striped sets. Since you're never going to want to take off these cozy clothes, make sure you pick wisely.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ThirdLove has steadily grown in popularity since it first launched in 2013, thanks to its focus on bringing style, individuality, comfort, and size-inclusivity to women's lingerie. "At ThirdLove, inclusivity isn't a box we check off or a task to complete," Heidi Zak, the lingerie brand's founder, told Bustle in 2019. "Inclusivity is an ongoing process, and a promise we intend to keep." The brand's new loungewear collection is a perfect extension of this mission.

If you want to shop the full collection and check out ThirdLove's more than 80 sizes of bras, you can head over to its website. However, for a look at some favorites from ThirdLove's new loungewear collection, keep on scrollin'.