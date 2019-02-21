Everyone's boobs are different and most certainly have been since the beginning of humankind, yet a one-size-fits-all approach to bras is still way too common among prominent lingerie brands. It's why today's news that ThirdLove expanded their bra size range to include nearly 78 (!!!) sizes is beyond exciting, seeing as literally every woman alive will now be able to shop a style that fits their curves like a dream. About time, no?!

As described on ThirdLove's website, "We do bras differently. No discomfort. No dressing rooms. No drama. Just insanely comfortable bras, designed to fit perfectly. We use millions of real women’s measurements—not size templates—to create our products." Head to the brand's Fit Finder and you'll see exactly how customized and exact the sizing process is. It'll ask you things like the size of your "current everyday bra" that fits you the best, which brand it's by, any fit issues you typically experience like gaping cups or too-tight bra bands, which hooks you wear your bra on, how your straps feel, your breast shape, and more. Trust me, it's extensive, and you'll immediately get the feeling that ThirdLove knows their sh*t within under a minute of answering their questions.

Once you've completed the survey, you'll enter your email address and ThirdLove will send over the details of a bra that will fit all of your specific needs. It could feature wider straps or sturdier hooks if you wear a larger bra size, or a cup shape specifically meant to fit comfortably if you have, say, athletic breasts, which are often not catered to. "In today's lingerie industry, too many brands continue to fit on one size and one model, attempting to scale up or down to create new sizes without extensive fit testing and treating inclusivity like a privilege rather than a right," explained ThirdLove in an interview with Elle. "As a brand that designs each of its bra sizes with the individual needs and bodies of its consumers in mind, ThirdLove is here to change that."

ThirdLove

If you head to their website, you'll see that the brand has bras in all styles, from racerback and lacy to wireless and cotton. No matter what kind of bra you're looking for, there will definitely be one that fits the bill. What's more, ThirdLove offers a 60-day guarantee where you can buy and wear a bra, wash it, and if you're not happy with it's fit, return it for a full refund or exchange. But fear not—returned bras are not wasted, and are instead donated to women in need.

ThirdLove

"Every woman deserves to feel comfortable and confident. That core belief drives our company, from the products we design to how we give back," reads the brand's website. "That's why we've partnered with I Support the Girls to donate bras to women in need—we donated $10M in bras in 2018 alone. The not-for-profit works to support women at times of transition, and we're proud to contribute to their mission."

Bras that fit well and do good? All about it.