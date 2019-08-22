When I started prepping and packing for my trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, I was honestly a little perplexed. What exactly does one bring on a weekend trip to the desert? I didn't want to bring anything that would be too heavy or hot, but at the same time, I wanted to look cute and get amazing pics with the giant cacti. It took a bit of trial and error, styling outfits on my bedroom floor and Instagram research, but I think I found the best things to pack for a weekend in the desert so I fully embraced all of the desert #vibes.

I couldn't resist sticking to a tan, beige, and white color story to match the scenery. I even planned my makeup products around the fact that I knew I'd sweat while I was there. To say that I went all-out to plan how I would look for the entirety of the weekend is a total understatement. But looking back at the pics after the trip, I can proudly say the effort was really worth it.

If you're heading on a desert getaway anytime soon, invest in some (or all) of these must-haves from my Scottsdale packing list. And if you're not going on a desert trip anytime soon, I suggest you get to planning. It'll be one of the best decisions ever.

1. This "Shaket" Is Perfect For Layering Blush Shaket $80 $60.80 | Topshop You probably didn't think you'd need a jacket layer for a weekend in the desert, but you'd actually be surprised how cool it can get at nighttime. I love that this one from Topshop looks like a denim jacket, but it has the lightweight airiness of a shirt. Plus, the salmon-blush color gives me all the desert tone vibes. It has truly become one of my favorite items in my closet.

2. You Can't Go To The Desert Without A Cool Hat Wesley Fedora - Vanilla $59 | Brixton Anyone who knows me knows how much I love hats, and what better place to wear them than in the desert? Not only do they shield your eyes and face from the hot sun, but they always dress up an outfit so you look fire in photos. I love the color combination of the band with the hat on this one, and the brim isn't too stiff so it still looks casual.

3. There's Nowhere Better To Wear Cargo Pants Than In The Desert Stone Pocket Detail Cargo Pants $28 $20 | PrettyLittleThing I never though I would enjoy wearing cargo pants until I wore these in Scottsdale. They are perfectly lightweight so I didn't sweat too much even though I was wearing pants. And of course, the color is absolutely perfect for those sandy desert vibes.

4. Chunky Boots Scream "Desert Chic" Ironic Sand Chunky Sole Ankle Boots $59.99 | Public Desire Even if you don't actually go on a hike, it doesn't mean you can't wear stylish hiking boots, right? These beige ones from Public Desire give you the outdoorsy vibe you're craving. Pair these with the cargo pants and you'll be a bonafide desert babe.

5. A Nude-Colored Crop Top Matches Everything Yvonne Crop Top - Almond $31 | Meshki Obviously, you can see there's a color story happening here. This nude crop top is such an awesome addition to a desert wardrobe because of the color, of course, but also because of its material. It's super stretchy so it stays comfortable, and it almost wicks sweat away because of its bathing suit-like fabric.

6. A Fun Off-The-Sleeve Dress Was Made For Desert Pics Zappa White Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Dress $62 | Lulus Rocking desert clothes doesn't always mean you have to look ready to hop on an ATV and head out into the sand dunes. For the fancier, more bougie part of Scottsdale, a cute sundress totally works, too. I loved wearing this one from Lulus because the off-the-shoulder design kept me from sweating too much, and the fabric was nice and flowy so it would catch every breeze.

7. Cute Sunnies Are An Absolute Must Nara Aviator Sunglasses $48 | Free People With the bright sunshine in the desert, your eyes definitely need protection. Why not invest in a trendy pair of sunnies? I've been crushing on this aviator style from Free People recently because of how unique it is. I love the nearly-transparent lenses and thick tortoise bar going across the middle. It's such a fun update on the iconic frame.

8. Activewear Shorts Will Keep You Comfy While You Explore Spring Break Away Short 4-Way Stretch 3" $58 | Lululemon From kayaking to hiking, there are many things to do if you're looking to get active in Scottsdale. I loved bringing this pair of shorts with me because they kept me comfy while I kayaked, and they dried pretty quickly whenever I got splashed.

9. Tinted Moisturizer Is A Good Alternative For Foundation Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $69 | Perricone MD I absolutely loved having this tinted moisturizer with me to help even out my skin tone and provide the tiniest bit of coverage so I didn't have to put foundation on. It also has SPF in it, so I could explore outside without worrying too much about getting sunburned.

10. Nothing's Better Than A Little Shimmer Glowboss - Mamacita $8.51 | Sunnies Face Whenever I'm in a warmer, sunnier climate, I like my highlight to look dewy and fresh. This cream stick highlight from Sunnies Face is perfect for achieving that look. All I have to do is tap it onto the high points of my cheeks and blend out with my finger to achieve a lit-from-within glow that looks like I was just kissed by the desert sun.