There's a reason that an eclipse is met with so much fear and dread. They're often the harbinger of immense change, both expected and unexpected. Relationships can come to an end, people get fired from their jobs, and any number of difficult shifts in our reality tend to occur. But, before I leave you with the bad news, I want you to know that it's all a part of the journey, even though these zodiac signs will have the worst solar eclipse in Capricorn 2019: Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius. If any of these zodiac signs are your rising sign or your sun sign, you should prepare for a potentially strange time.

However, while I did say that difficult endings may be taking place, it's just as probable that exciting new beginnings are on the way. And, if you think about it, an ending is also a beginning, and a beginning is also an end. While a relationship may be over, it's only because you're meant for a better relationship down the line. If you're forced to part ways with your job, it's because the universe has other plans for you. I know it's not always easy to trust in the future, especially when the present seems to uncertain, but look back on your life. Has the future ever failed you? No matter how weird life gets, there's always something to look forward to.

Gemini: This Could Be A Very Emotionally Difficult Time

You know that moment when everything has fallen apart and you think to yourself, how could anything possibly get any worse? Even though these moments may feel bleak, there's something so empowering about reaching the darkest shadow, because the light looks more amazing than it's ever looked when you finally work your way through it. On this solar eclipse, you may be feeling that overwhelming contrast between the lightest light and the darkest dark, because it will take place in your eighth house of death and rebirth.

Even though you may be grappling with some intense changes, you're learning just how deep your power and strength runs. No matter how wild life gets, you push through it, and show yourself what you're capable of.

Cancer: Your Relationships May Be Confronted By Reality

This solar eclipse takes place in Capricorn, your opposite sign, and activates your descendent. Chances are, this eclipse will force you to recognize the aspects of yourself that you need to work on by highlighting what you lack. However, if you are put through situations that challenge you and drag you out of your comfort zone, know that if you step up to the plate, you will reach a sense of completion.

It's also important to remember that this eclipse takes place in your seventh house of partnerships, possibly leading to serious changes in your relationships. You may be going through a breakup or a quarrel with someone important to you. However, a new relationship may also be beginning.

Aquarius: You're Realizing Things That You Can No Longer Avoid

You know that gut feeling you get when you know the right answer, almost as though you've always known? That's your intuition talking, and on this solar eclipse, your intuition will be far louder than usual. Take time to find silence and solitude so that you don't miss any important messages.

Because this solar eclipse occurs in your 12th house of spirituality, you'll likely be coming to terms with feelings that you'd rather not have. Unconscious information that has being lying dormant within you is floating to the surface, where it cannot be ignored. Even if your intuition makes no sense, trust it. No one knows what's best for you better than you do.