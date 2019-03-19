Another full moon, another opportunity for revelation, culmination, and growth. While this stage of the lunar cycle is always rife with emotional intensity, you can't help but love the way it reminds you of everything in your life that's true. Launching Aries season with a bang, it take place on Mar. 20 at 9:43 p.m. EST, and these zodiac signs will have the best full moon in Libra 2019: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. If you've got the element of air in your sun or rising sign, you'll feel galvanized by this lunation.

Now, this is not to say that you're guaranteed an easy ride. This full moon is taking place in the thick of Mercury retrograde, adding a dose of confusion and irrationality into the mix. It's also forming a square with over-the-top Jupiter, enticing you to jump to conclusions and take things too far. However, this full moon does take place in balancing, harmonious, and partnership-oriented Libra, encouraging you to reach out and find a sense of cooperation to help you get through whatever you're going through. And, if you think the cosmos have left you helpless, you're wrong. This full moon will also form a trine with courageous and energized Mars, giving you the motivation to succeed in your current situation. Just make sure that you think things through before making a choice, because you're choices will be very powerful.

Gemini: You're Going To Be Blessed With Some Creative Vision

The sparkle of creative genius is in your eye, and you're seeing the world in a more colorful, imaginative, and poetic way on this full moon. Taking place in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you're unlocking a sense of playfulness in your life that will help you feel like a child all over again. Use this energy to encourage more joy in your life and express yourself freely and truly, without inhibitions. Life is too short to treat yourself like you don't deserve to be happy.

Revel in the beauty around you, shamelessly flaunt your awesomeness for the rest of the world, and don't be able to create art for the sake of creating art.

Libra: You're Growing Emotionally Connected To Yourself

This full moon takes place in your first house of the self, and it will help clarify the way you feel about who you are and how you present yourself to the world. Are you living truthfully to yourself? Are you putting your whole heart into every move you'll make? This lunation is meant to help you see the beauty in your identity and help you grow into who you're becoming.

Let yourself feel energized by your individuality. Let go of habits, beliefs, and rules that no longer have a place in your future. Come to terms with a version of yourself that's only just beginning. You're blossoming and blooming.

Aquarius: You're Open-Minded And Seeing The Great Beyond

This full moon takes place in your ninth house of adventure and philosophy, helping you break through the mold and see what lies way out there. You can't let rules, regulations, and limitations dictate your life, and this lunation will be a reminder of that.

You'll feel emotionally charged about the level of meaning in your life, so this is a beautiful time to dedicate yourself to higher learning, traveling, or simply tasting the spice of life. Sometimes life collides with you unexpectedly, and by ignoring the direction that the wind wants to take you, you're ignoring destiny. Remain open to have your opinions changed. Try taking a route that you weren't initially planning to take.