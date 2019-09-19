There is nothing quite like the feeling of having instant chemistry with someone. That moment where you just effortlessly click with someone and you feel drawn toward one another. It can happen with just a glance or a couple moments of conversation; it's just something there between you that almost feels spiritual, or at least very, ahem, visceral. While you can never guarantee that you'll have that connection with someone, there is a way to put a thumb on the scale, and that's knowing which zodiac signs will have instant chemistry together so that you can keep an eye out for the one where that tends to happen with most for you.

That immediate attraction you feel when you click with someone is usually a combination of an initial spark, one that makes you feel like you are on the same wavelength this person, and a sense that there's something special about them that intrigues and compels you to want to know more about them. But that's not all. That initial chemistry is also about sensing that there's something below the surface that hints at there being potential for a deeper connection. When you think of it like that, is it really so surprising that it's a powerful experience? With that in mind, here is the zodiac sign you should keep an eye out for to improve the chances of experiencing that instant chemistry.

ARIES & SAGITTARIUS Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy When these two fire signs come together, the heat is instant. Both Sagittarius and Aries share a passion and excitement for life. They both believe in following their instincts and desires, and they can sense that in one another, which is really exciting and attractive to both signs. Basically when these two connect, you won't see them for a long time; They’ll be the first to slip out of the party and be off on their first adventure.

TAURUS & VIRGO Virgo is well known for being a harsh critic and that can sometimes make this sign a bit cynical about love, but when you put a Virgo in the room with Taurus, well, that's just the combination to melt this sign's heart. Virgo is drawn to the warmth and openness that Taurus radiates, which makes them feel secure and open. In return, Taurus is intrigued by the shy and reserved Virgo. They sense that there is something deeper that they want to unpack.

GEMINI & LEO Gemini is naturally a very curious sign who takes a true interest in getting to know other people. Leo, on the other hand, loves any opportunity to talk about their favorite subject: Themselves. Honestly, if Leo wasn't so warm and charging, it might be tedious. Fortunately, that is never an issue for Leo. But in Gemini, they find an audience for their dreams. The conversation flows naturally, the banter is good, and the result is white-hot chemistry. For Leo, they enjoy being the center of Gemini's attention and Gemini appreciated that Leo's confidence and charisma keeps them on their toes.

CANCER & PISCES Mauro Grigollo/Stocksy When Cancer and Pisces meet, it's a case of true romantics finding each other. Often, when they cross paths, these two connecting becomes like a meet cute out of a rom-com. Both of these signs are truly looking for a real love connection and a partner who isn't afraid to open up their hearts fully. While Cancer may hide this fact a little — OK, a lot — better, in this case like recognizes like so Pisces can see right through Cancer’s carefully crafted walls and into the emotional heart of their fellow water sign.

LIBRA & AQUARIUS When air signs like Libra and Aquarius happen to catch a breeze toward one another, it's a situation where they feel seen and understood in ways other signs just can’t. This kind of connection, where you feel truly recognized, can seem a lot like fate, not just instant chemistry. Both signs are unique souls that thrive as individuals and are happiest with partners who feel the same. They also have a deep, innate sense of fairness and though that might not be instantly apparent, it's the kind of shared value that deepens the chemistry and connection as time goes on.