On Saturday, Feb. 29, Justin Bieber rang in his birthday one day early with friends, plenty of serenading, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Unsurprisingly, the couple took advantage of the celebration to pack on the PDA, and these photos of Justin's 26th birthday party show that newlywed life definitely agrees with them. Footage from the party includes plenty of slow dancing, makeouts, and points where they're just gazing into each other's eyes, so I think it's safe to say Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are more in love than ever.

The Biebs rang in his first birthday since the pair's wedding ceremony in September 2019, and the couple was definitely feeling the romance during the evening's festivities in LA, which started at Pecorino before heading over to the nightclub Delilah. A source told E! News that the couple didn't leave each other's sides during the evening and didn't hesitate to steal numerous kisses while slow dancing around the room. Bieber also serenaded his wife with a rendition of his new track "Intentions."

"Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night," an inside source reportedly told E! News about the couple's interactions during the evening. "He always had his arm around her and they were constantly dancing to the music. They both had several drinks throughout the night and seemed to be enjoying themselves. No one ever sat down; it was constant dancing and chatting with friends."

While the group was limited to 40-50 of the singer's closest friends, Bieber and his guests gave Beliebers a glimpse at everything that unfolded that evening, and spoiler: The birthday boy could definitely not get enough of his wife. In addition to exchanging smooches and just staring into each other's eyes, the couple could be seen slow dancing in many of the videos that have been circulating on social media.

One of the ultimate moments of PDA came when Bieber paused a performance to share a kiss with his wife. In a video shared on Drew House designer Gianpiero D’Alessandro's Instagram Story, you can see Bieber and Hailey slow dancing super close and exchanging sweet kisses on each other's cheeks.

As if these glimpses from the Biebers' loved-up evening weren't peak romance already, he singer also took to his Instagram to share a photo of him kissing his wife with a microphone in hand.

The icing on the cake is the heart-melting caption. "Your [sic] my birthday gift bubba," he wrote.

While Hailey has yet to share a birthday post dedicated to the "Sorry" hitmaker, she did share Bieber's post on her own Instagram Story on March 1. But I'd also keep an eye out on her Instagram to catch a sweet tribute (and hopefully more footage from their romantic celebration) sometime during the course of the day. Happy birthday, J-Biebs!