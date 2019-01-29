Valentine's Day is fast approaching, which means it's normal to start feeling like the pressure is on to plan the "perfect" evening. But don't stress! V-Day is a day to celebrate your love with your partner, or even practice some hardcore self-love! It doesn't have to be perfect, and thankfully, the Reddit community exists to remind us that it rarely is. These Valentine's Day epic fail stories aren't just cringey AF, but they're also incredibly humbling. So even if your V-Day ends up not being as great as you planned, find solace in that these 11 Reddit users feel you.

When it comes to trying to plan a romantic evening for your SO, it can be very easy to forget that, A) Valentine's Day is a notoriously commercial holiday, and B) anything you and your boo do together will be great. You don't have to plan some iconic, rom-com night. Whatever the two of you choose to do together to celebrate (or not celebrate) V-Day will be wonderful. And if you plan something that ends up not being the amazing evening you had planned, that's OK. I doubt these Reddit users were planning on their epic Valentine's Day fails, but it happens — sometimes things don't go as perfectly as you had hoped. There's always next year, or even the next day. There's no rule that says you can't celebrate your love for each other any day of the year.

At least they were miserable together... Giphy Wife and I (fiancée at the time) got dinner, both got food poisoning, and spent the next day or two taking turns in the bathroom. Not quite romantic. — u/PIXIE_GRINDER

Be honest! Giphy "I'm not interested in Valentines day, DO NOT GET ME ANYTHING, really, don't" I believed her — u/TomasNavarro Boyfriend in high school got really upset when I didn’t get him anything for Valentine’s Day after we agreed we weren’t going to do gifts for Valentine’s Day. He surprised me with a diamond necklace and then cried because I didn’t secretly get him anything. He was an odd person. — u/AjaOya

Talk about keeping it in the family. Giphy My best friend's birthday is on Valentine's Day. A couple of years ago she mixed up the envelopes between her twin sister's birthday card and the extremely graphic description of what she had planned for the night that she wrote in her then-boyfriend (now-husband)'s Valentine's Day card. And that's how her sister found out she had a thing for handcuffs and anal. — u/Portarossa

Yikes. Giphy I used to get an anonymous card or two every valentines day as a teenager, posted through my door too, so they'd gone to extra effort! It wasn't until I was about 18 my mum told me that she'd actually bought and hand written them, in different hand writing, so I'd feel special. — u/bimmerbaby

Aw, he probably loved it anyway! Giphy I hid his gift in a linen closet in a place he never looks, under the extra blankets. We never get cold, but the night before last it was really cold and he needed an extra blanket. He pulls the blanket off the shelf and a cute little red bag filled with his favorite candies and some concert tickets falls on his head. — u/Booner999

At least someone got to enjoy the strawberries. Giphy One Valentine's Day, many, many moons ago with an old boyfriend, out for a Valentine's dinner, had two martinis that wound up being a bit too strong. Got sick enroute back to his place, almost threw up in his fancy car, managed to stay vertical long enough to clean up before passing out in bed. He spent the night gaming, eating the chocolate covered strawberries I made for the night. — u/KikiMoon

Ugh, high school relationships are rough. Giphy In high school with my first boyfriend. We had been dating for eight months or so and I told him a week before how excited I was since this would be the first Valentine's day I'd had a valentine. We also made plans to hang out at his place after school. So I got the recipe for his favorite cookies from his mom and made them, baked him brownies, and got his favorite candy bars and put them in a big heart shaped box. On the outside of the box I wrote a bunch of reasons as to why I liked him. On Valentine's day I gave him his present and he told me he didn't get me anything because he thought I was joking about being excited about Valentine's day. I thought that was lame since I put a lot of effort and I'm known for being crazy excited over holidays, but whatever. He liked his present and I'd get to spend time with him that day so I acted pretty chill about it. After school he wound up ditching school early to go play Halo with his friends and forgot that I was supposed to hang out with him. I stood outside his last class like a dumb*ss waiting for him to come out and he never did. His teacher let me come inside and use his phone to call my boyfriend's parents and ask if my bf was there. He was, and they came and picked me up. But instead of taking me to their house they took me home because my bf wound up leaving right after I called to go to his friends house. :( I don't know why I didn't break up with him right then. — u/dogboat

I'm crying. Giphy I'm 25 and got my first Valentine's day gift. I was one of 20 randomly selected people at work to receive a one-dollar vending machine coupon. — u/gettingthereisfun