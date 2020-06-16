The Umbrella Academy is coming back to Netflix this summer, to save the superhero-less summer. The misfit Hargreeves siblings were last seen at the end of Season 1, making a giant leap into the time vortex, with no certainty where they would come out, only that they had to go back and try again to stop the end of the world. The good news is that everyone seems to have survived the trip, even Ben, the one who may or may not be technically dead. But these Umbrella Academy Season 2 photos prove that where they landed might be a little too far back in the past.

The conceit of the Umbrella Academy starts in the late 1980s, when 43 women simultaneously give birth out of nowhere, despite no having been pregnant beforehand. Of those 43 miracle babies, seven were tracked down and rescued by a millionaire eccentric known as Reginald Hargreeves. A disguised alien from another world, Hargreeves, who goes by "The Monocle," created these children with hopes they would be born with special abilities, mutants, as it were.

In the present day, the last of these children, Vanya, known as Number Seven, has finally learned how to access her powers. But with no control, she accidentally touches off the apocalypse by destroying the moon. The rest of her siblings, Numbers 1-6, grab her and travel back in time to stop it.

Unfortunately, from the photos, they went back a little farther than they meant to. They've gone back so far they're still decades away from being born at all. Welcome to the 1960s.

Here's Number One, Luther, in his new car.

Here's Number Two, Diego, with a new 'do.

Here's Number Three, Allison, who has taken to the fashion of the era with gusto.

Here's Number Four, Klaus...who remains Klaus.

Here's Number Five, the only one who is experienced with this time travel business.

Here's Number Six, Ben, whose "death" seems less and less certain every day, and more like he's just out of phase with the rest of the world.

And here's Number Seven, Vanya. Let's hope she's getting lessons for her abilities at long last.

According to Entertainment Weekly, when the show returns, the family will have been in the 1960s for a while. At least long enough to make some new friends.

There's Texas housewife Sissy (Marin Ireland); Lila (Ritu Arya), a "chameleon" who is as brilliant as she is insane; and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood), a devoted husband and natural-born leader. Then there's a trio of cold-blooded Swedish assassins played by Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried, and Jason Bryden.

Things are going to get interesting as time flies. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 returns to Netflix with 10 episodes on July 31, 2020.