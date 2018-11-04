Did you wake up on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 4 feeling abnormally well rested? That's because daylight saving time (DST) has ended (in most states, at least). If you somehow didn't know, at 2 a.m. on Sunday, the clocks fell back and reverted to standard time, giving many people an extra, glorious hour of sleeping, partying and lazily lounging around the house. Like always, the internet had its takes on the matter, and these tweets and memes about daylight saving time are arguably some of the most relatable things you'll ever see.

According to Fortune, all states except Arizona and Hawaii observe DST. The occasion is reportedly a tradeoff for longer hours of sunlight in exchange for less use of artificial light, just as Benjamin Franklin intended when he first conceived the idea way back in 1784, per CNN. For some people, the idea of having an extra hour of cozy daylight is an all-around party. (Like, your electricity bill could dramatically decrease from this. Hurrah!!!) For others, like, say, parents, DST is a huge pain in the you-know-what, as it means that they'll likely have to deal with their children waking up even earlier. Moreover, there's also the thought that it's going to start getting darker even earlier which — on top of winter and its cold weather quickly approaching — is downright depressing. The takes are truly endless, as evidenced by the reactions online, but you'll surely relate to at least a few of them.

One of the main benefits of DST? The chronically late are finally gonna be on time!

If you have mixed feelings on losing daylight but gaining an hour of sleep, you're not alone.

"I can't wait for Daylight Saving Time so I can finally have a chance to sleep in," said no parent ever.

One Twitter user by the name of Joe Barbieri had a serious message about the clocks going back. "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again," he started. "Daylight Savings time is a cruel prank done to parents by people without kids."

Wow, @NYorNothing and I are the same.

Meanwhile, Arizonans can't relate.

There's no denying, though, that there's something so, so exciting about setting the clocks back. According to Live Science, research has suggested that DST can even cut down on the number of car accidents, given the fact that more daylight means that there are fewer cars on the road when it's dark. As for my personal take, the thought of having an extra hour in the day just makes me motivated to want to get out and get things done, or binge watch episodes of my fav shows like Frasier for the umpteenth time. Anyone else, or is that just me?

Regardless of how you feel, at least you don't have to deal with all the grogginess and anger that comes when the clocks spring forward. So, enjoy this time while it's here — it won't be here for long!