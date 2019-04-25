Today is Wednesday, April 25, which — in case you didn't know — commemorates a very special day. I'm not referring to National Zucchini Bread Day. I'm talking about "wear a light jacket" day. According to Miss Rhode Island in Miss Congeniality, the "perfect date" is April 25, "because it's not too hot and not too cold," and "all you need is a light jacket." So, if you haven't already seen these tweets and memes about April 25 and Miss Congeniality, they focus on that fantastic piece of outerwear advice.

Of course everyone thinks of Sandra Bullock as the FBI agent turned beauty queen when Miss Congeniality is brought up, but there's one famous scene that comes to mind on April 25 that doesn't involve the movie star at all. Remember what Miss Rhode Island Cheryl Frasier (played by Heather Burns) had to say about the "perfect date" in her pageant answer? With one little misunderstanding about what the question meant by "perfect date," viewers got a hilarious moment that will live on for every April 25 to come.

To refresh your memory, Stan Fields (played by William Shatner) says to Frasier, "Miss Rhode Island, please describe your idea of a perfect date." In reply, Miss Rhode Island provided one of the best responses in movie history, saying:

That's a tough one. I'd have to say April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket.

April weather can be kind of a crapshoot, if you know what I mean — it all depends on on where you live. Sometimes it's raining cats and dogs (in preparation for the May flowers), and other times it's snowing (sorry, Canada). That being said, for the most part, April 25 is — in fact — perfect weather for a light jacket.

Was Miss Rhode Island's advice applicable to your outerwear decision today? Twitter is taking in her words of wisdom, and a full 19 years after the film's premiere, her sage advice still seems to have hit the nail on the head — many are finding that Miss Rhode Island was in fact right: All you really do need is a light jacket.

Others out there in the world of Twitter are simply using the quote to remind everyone to wear their light jackets today. For the last several months, it's been far too cold to wear any form of a light jacket. Now, you only have so much time to wear it out, before it gets too hot. The light jacket is prime outerwear for April 25's gorgeous weather, and Twitter definitely doesn't want you — or anyone else — to forget about it.

Everyone is coming through with the Miss Congeniality inspo and honestly, I love it more than anything.

Oh, and if you weren't sure how truly influential this scene was in the world of cinematography, take note that even the freakin' dictionary is observing Light Jacket Day, aka April 25. That's right — Dictionary.com is honoring Miss Rhode Island in all her glory:

Truly the piece of advice our generation needs.

And if you're celebrating Light Jacket Day or Miss Congeniality Day in an appropriate manner, you most likely also threw down for Mean Girls Day on Oct. 3. In honor of the holiday, Johnathan Bennett (aka Aaron Samuels) releasedThe Burn Cookbook: Real Recipes to Feed Your Inner Plastic, which is full of recipes are inspired by the film. With some help from Food Network Star finalist Nikki Martin, they created hilarious recipes like "Fetch-uccine Alfredo," "You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa," and "Just Stab Caesar Salad." If you didn't have it for Mean Girls Day 2018, snagging one for 2019 is dire.

Well y'all, I really hope you take the advice of Miss Rhode Island today. Although she mistook "perfect date" for the perfect day of the year, she was definitely on-point, and it seems as though Twitter agrees. Long live the light jacket.