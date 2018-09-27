If you're a diehard Mean Girls fan you are going to want to get your hands on a copy of this new, unofficial Mean Girls cookbook just in time for Mean Girls Day. You can celebrate Mean Girls Day on Oct. 3 with The Burn Cookbook by actor Jonathan Bennett. You probably already know this, but Bennett played the role of Regina George's ex-boyfriend (back off, Cady) and was one of the most popular guys at North Shore High School.

OK, listen up, Plastics. Here's the deal. The Burn Cookbook: Real Recipes to Feed Your Inner Plastic is your latest and greatest unofficial guide to all things Mean Girls — and food. The recipes are inspired by the cult classic movie, so you can whip up your favorite dishes and drinks with a serious helping of Mean Girls. To help develop the top-notch Mean Girls cuisine, Bennett solicited the help of Food Network Star finalist Nikki Martin. (Bennett has a foodie background himself, too. He's the host of the Food Network's Cake Wars.) When you flip through the pages of The Burn Cookbook, you will find recipes such as "Fetch-uccine Alfredo," "You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa," and "Just Stab Caesar Salad" to name a few, according to Amazon.com. I am seriously obsessed over these recipe names. They are pure genius if you ask me.

The recipe book, which is inspired by the hit high school comedy film, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 2. For those keeping tabs, that's just one day before Mean Girls Day on Wednesday, Oct. 3. There is no better way to celebrate Mean Girls Day than by purchasing Bennett's "The Burn Cookbook" and having your girls over for dinner that night. He's got the perfect recipe for Oct. 3, too. Check out this recipe for pink shrimp tacos featured on Bennett's Instagram account. (The official recipe title is, "I'm Sorry People Are So Jealous Of My Perfect Pink Taco.")

Oh, and this goes without saying, but make sure you're wearing pink since Mean Girls Day falls on a Wednesday this year. (That's what the real Plastics do, anyway.)

This cookbook is perfect for the Mean Girls fan in your life and foodies in general, so consider giving it as a gift this upcoming holiday season (and don't forget to grab a copy for yourself, too.) The Burn Cookbook also contains some of Bennett's favorite childhood recipes like his mom's stuffed shells, mandarin chicken salad, and a handful of other delicious dishes, according to Amazon.com. Oh, and it is full of "quotable humor, its beloved characters, and the behind-the-scenes drama and trivia" from the movie, according to Grand Central Life and Style Publishing. It's basically grool AF and you need to order your copy ASAP.

To quote the iconic movie, "Get in loser, we are going shopping." The cookbook is currently available for pre-order from Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers. The list price of the book is $25, but it's available for pre-order on Amazon for just $22.50.

If you want to make sure you have a copy in your hands the day it's release, make sure to select the free two-day shipping option offered by Amazon when you get to the check out page.