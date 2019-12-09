Euphoria fans had a rude awakening on Monday, Dec. 9. After the 77th Golden Globe Awards revealed its list of nominations for the upcoming ceremony, viewers were left shocked and upset that Zendaya didn't earn a nomination for her lead role on the hit HBO series. These tweets about Zendaya's 2020 Golden Globes snub show pretty much everyone was upset to find out she didn't get a nod.

Since Euphoria made a huge splash as one of the biggest new shows of 2019, it was hard for TV fans to ignore that it was completely left off of the 2020 Golden Globes' nominations list. In particular, fans of the teen drama series were expecting its star, Zendaya, to score a lead actress nomination, but that did not happen. Instead, the Best Performance by an Actress in Television Drama Series consisted of the following five nominees: Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies, and Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies.

Of course, all of those nominees are huge names and major competition in this category, but fans were still confused about Zendaya's exclusion from the list.

More to come...