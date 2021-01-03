If there's one actor who played a huge role in Gen Z and young millennials' childhoods, it's Zac Efron. Plenty of viewers grew up crushing on him in the High School Musical movies, and aren't shy about thirsting over his later roles as adults. Now, Twitter is debating Zac Efron's hottest movie role, and the argument was heated enough to get his name trending.

The conversation seemingly started off when several fans argued that Efron reached peak hotness in the 2009 movie 17 Again, where he played a middle-aged dad who suddenly became trapped in his teenage body.

Other Twitter users quickly chimed in with their own thoughts on the hottest Efron performance. His turn as Link Larkin in the 2007 musical Hairspray was a popular pick, but really, pretty much every major flick from the actor's resumé was covered. The Greatest Showman, Charlie St. Cloud, and Neighbors were all highlighted, although his High School Musical days were mostly absent from the discourse. Apparently Efron's squeaky clean Disney Channel days just don't hit the same for most people!

Others argued in that the star was hottest during his recent documentary appearances. Efron recently led the Netflix travel show Down to Earth, in which he and wellness expert Darin Olien traversed the globe searching for healthier, more sustainable ways of living. He also went off the grid on a remote island in the 2020 Quibi adventure series Killing Zac Efron.

As the hottest Zac Efron role debate rages on, some fans have argued that the hottest Efron isn't one of his movie or TV characters, but the actor himself.

No matter what your thirsty Efron thoughts are, the actor has kept busy in recent months. Apart from getting in touch with nature in the aforementioned 2020 documentary shows, he also made time for romance. In August, he made headlines when TMZ reported that he was relocating to Australia to be with actor Halston Sage.

That relationship didn't ultimately work out, but he's since been linked with Australian waitress and aspiring model Vanessa Valladares. Hopefully he'll make more tweet-worthy movies and shows, and this timeless debate can continue.