On Friday, Jan. 24, President Donald Trump unveiled the country's newest redesign for its Space Force logo on Twitter — and you're not the only one who thinks it looks really familiar. People couldn't help noticing that the design looks like a copy of the Starfleet insignia from the Star Trek franchise, and these tweets about Trump’s Space Force logo are going in on the resemblance. Elite Daily reached out to the Air Force and CBS for comment on the apparent likeness, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Many Federation fans immediately noticed the resemblance between the new logo and Gene Roddenberry's iconic Starfleet insignia, which he first unveiled during the first episode of Star Trek back in 1966. Considering that the original TV show went on to spawn additional series and films all dedicated to exploring the final frontier, Trekkies immediately jumped on the likeness between the Starfleet's emblem and the new logo designed for the Space Force when the president shared the design in a tweet on Friday.

President Trump tweeted, "After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!"

Among the numerous fans and public figures who couldn't resist pointing out just how similar the two designs were, George Takei — who memorably starred as Hikaru Sulu of the USS Enterprise during the original Star Trek series — echoed the internet's sentiments when he tweeted, "Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this..."

While the Air Force and CBS have yet to publicly comment on the likeness, the U.S. Space Force appeared to allude to the controversy in a Facebook post shared on Jan. 24.

It turns out that Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry might actually be guilty of taking a leaf out of the U.S. government's book in the first place, because the original design with the delta symbol dates apparently back as early as 1942, decades before Star Trek came into existence.

"The U.S. Space Force seal honors the Department of the Air Force’s proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world," the group wrote in the post. "The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems."

In other words, it sounds like the inspiration from the design originally came from the U.S. Army Air Forces, so no, I don't think the U.S. government has to worry about Star Trek's lawyers knocking on their door anytime soon.