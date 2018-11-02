In the last two years, you've probably noticed that President Donald Trump is (unbearably) active on social media. Most recently, Trump put a new spin on his tweets by posting a meme about his latest happenings, which was supposedly a parody of Game of Thrones. As you'd imagine, it's received a ton of hilarious feedback, so if you haven't seen these tweets about Trump's Game of Thrones meme, it shows it was a total fail. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and HBO for comment on the tweet, but did not immediately hear back.

At this point, several of Trump's out-there tweets tend to go unnoticed, but on Friday, Nov. 2, Trump tweeted a meme seemingly parodying Game of Thrones. It appeared to reference to an announcement that came from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, per CNN. In a call with reporters, Pompeo explained how the Trump administration would reimpose sanctions on Iran as of Monday, Nov. 5. These sanctions follow Trump's withdrawal from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions in exchange for Iran's agreement to end its attempts at producing a nuclear weapon.

If you haven't already seen the POTUS' original Game of Thrones-themed tweet, take a look below.

In a statement to CNBC, HBO reportedly responded to the tweet, which said:

We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.

Elite Daily reached out to HBO for further comment and to the White House for a comment on HBO's statement, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

While HBO would apparently prefer no political association, Twitter also hasn't taken kindly to Trump's parody on the network's beloved show. As an avid fan, I know for a fact that this meme makes very little sense, comparing to Trump's latest announcement to Jon Snow's classic phrase. Also, in all honestly, I would prefer he didn't drag my favorite show into this. Please and thank you.

Many think Trump comparing his administration's announced sanctions to a TV show says a lot about how he views his presidency. Oh, and they also aren't happy about the comparison to the show in general.

Others are comparing the POTUS to the show's most-hated villain, Joffrey. If you're caught up with the show, you're definitely in tears, laughing right now.

Others are thinking the POTUS hasn't even seen the show, since his GOT reference doesn't actually make any sense. If you watch the series, you're well-aware that the phrase, "winter is coming," doesn't have a positive connotation. It's actually a warning, nodding to the fact that a long, disastrous winter is imminent, and without teamwork, society will crumble. It definitely isn't wise to compare the phrase to his withdrawal from the multi-national deal, as it puts the use of nuclear weapons on the line. Therefore, Twitter's GOT-watching community debunked the tweet real quick.

LOL. Seriously, these Twitter reactions are coming in clutch. Both HBO and Game of Thrones fans alike have done their best to shut this down on Twitter, because they are not pleased with the HBO hit show being dragged into the politics of the day.

I'm so, so glad I'm not the only one who can't stand Trump's GOT parody. In fact, it appears that both HBO and Twitter are totally and utterly not having it. Fingers crossed he doesn't try (incorrectly) spoofing any of my other fave shows — that would be an absolute disgrace.