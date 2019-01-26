If you think President Trump is going to stop his calls for a border wall just because he and Congress reached a deal to end the historic partial government shutdown that didn't include it, you are sadly mistaken. On Jan. 26, Trump tweeted a movie trailer-style video about his border wall, featuring his apparent new slogan for the barrier (more on this in a sec), and it's honestly just too much for Twitter to handle. As you can probably imagine, the tweets about Trump sharing a border wall video are seriously going in.

There's just so much to talk about in the video, which appears to be a video from The Daily Caller, per a tweet from Amber Athey, one of the conservative publication's columnists. Elite Daily reached out to the White House to confirm whether the video is from The Daily Caller, but did not hear back at the time of publication. In the video shared by President Trump, several officials advocate for the president's long-promised barrier. It starts off with people like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Obama shooting down the idea of a wall before cutting to a discussion on a Fox News segment, during which David Rubin, the former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel, tells conservative commentator Tucker Carlson that in 2017, "...not one illegal immigrant made it through the southern border in Israel." (Israel has a wall separating it from Egypt, which Trump often uses as a model for his proposed barrier with Mexico. However, Israel's wall was not built to stop an entire influx of people, as Trump wants, but "to regulate Palestinian movement into Israel" after rising terrorist attacks, per The New York Times. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the criticism, but did not hear back at the time of publication.) The video ends with a man, dressed in jeans, boots, and a cowboy hat, squirming under a fence, which he says is at the United States southern border. "It's not safe here. The border is not secure. Bad guys are coming across. They can be vicious," the man declares. After barreling his way under the other side of the fence, the man says, "Welcome to Mexico." And the video cuts. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the video, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Trump captioned the post, "BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL," which appears to be a phrase he recently picked up. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment regarding the phrase.

For now, it's totally unclear whether the wall will ever come to fruition. Democrats have long refused Trump the $5 billion-plus he's been asking for to build the barrier, instead offering $1.3 billion for border fencing and barriers, which he turned down. The back-and-forth eventually led to the government shutting down for more than one month.

On Jan. 25, the president announced that a deal was reached to reopen the government until Feb. 13, which will give Trump and Congress three weeks to negotiate on wall funding. Although the deal didn't appear to include money for his wall, the president made it clear that if it isn't given to him by Feb. 13, not only will he shut down the government again, but will "use the powers afforded to [him] under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any additional comment at the time, but did hear back. Though Trump didn't clarify what "powers" those are, it was previously reported that he was considering declaring a national emergency, which would allow him to pull funds from the Department of Defense and other sources to finance his wall.

While he and Congress sort things out, expect a lot more tweets from the president stressing his wall. Maybe even more movie trailers.