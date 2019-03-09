Well, this is awkward. On Thursday, March 7, President Donald Trump toured tornado-ravaged areas in Alabama, greeting the survivors and apparently autographing their Bibles. While some people called his visit a "godsend," others took to Twitter to voice their disapproval. As you can probably imagine, these tweets about Trump reportedly signing Bibles in Alabama are going in. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for confirmation of the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to reports from The Washington Post, this went down at the very end of his trip while the first family was visiting a Baptist church in Opelika, Alabama. At some point, someone asked President Trump to sign his Good Book, and he reportedly did. Then he reportedly signed another and another, including one owned by a 12-year-old boy, earning applause from the church members. (No, I'm not making this up.) One of them even told the Post that Trump's visit was a blessing. “I enjoyed him coming,” church volunteer Ada Ingram told reporters. “I think it’s a godsend.”

The New York Times also reported President Trump agreed to sign Bibles during his visit, when asked by his evangelical supporters.

As images of the Bibles apparently signed by President Trump started creeping out online, it was like a record scratched. Elite Daily reached out the White House to confirm if the Bibles in the images were signed by President Trump, but did not hear back at the time of publication. If you look at the signatures, they don't exactly match the president's famously large signature, but it seems like it could be a shortened version of Trump's signature.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While it's good to see that Trump was so swift about getting to Alabama, where 23 people were killed by a storm that touched down on March 3, some people were totally perplexed and disturbed by his decision to sign his name over such sacred text, as evidenced by these tweets:

The signature on the cover was definitely a point that baffled some.

Beyond the signature, some people couldn't help but wonder about the actual Bibles in the picture, like the "Military Challenge Edition."

However, Trump also had some defenders, with one Twitter user pointing out that President Barack Obama has also reportedly signed a Bible before.

But I've gotta say, that reported situation seems to be a bit different. It appears that the Bible Obama reportedly signed was the one he was sworn in with as the first African American POTUS, so it seems to me to have more of a historical significance than just going around stamping a signature on any and everyone's Bible. Maybe that's just me, though. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Obama for any additional comment, including confirmation that he signed Martin Luther King Jr.'s Bible, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On a brighter note, it's worth pointing out that Trump is a religious person, so maybe he didn't see anything wrong with what he did? In fact, in 2015 he reportedly called the Bible his favorite book of all time and the same year, he called it "the most special thing."

While speaking to David Brody, a reporter for the Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump said:

The Bible is special. The Bible — the more you see it, the more you read it, the more incredible it is. ... I don’t like to use this analogy, but like a great movie, a great, incredible movie. You’ll see it once, it will be good. You’ll see it again. You can see it 20 times, and every time you’ll appreciate it more. The Bible is the most special thing.

Clearly, the Bible holds special meaning for Trump, but his reported autograph session is still a bit baffling nonetheless.