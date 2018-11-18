Back when you were in grade school, you most likely knew someone who thought they were way smarter, more athletic, or exponentially cooler than they actually were in reality. Similarly, if you tuned in to President Donald Trump's interview with Fox News on Sunday, Nov. 18, you probably heard that the POTUS thinks his presidency apparently deserves a very high mark. Yes, you heard that correctly, and these tweets about Trump grading his presidency as an "A-plus" are totally and utterly not here for it.

During President Trump's interview with Fox News anchor and political commentator Chris Wallace, Trump was asked by Wallace to rank himself "in the pantheon of great presidents," alongside Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan. He asked Trump if he thinks he's capable of making it into the top ten, according to The Hill, and unsurprisingly, President Trump answered in the most Trump way he possibly could — by giving himself higher praise than almost anyone would ever praise themselves.

Per The Hill, Trump said,

Look, I hate to do it, but I will do it, I would give myself an A-plus. Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on President Trump's response but did not hear back at the time of publication.

From there, he continued praising his presidency, according to The Hill. Trump said, "I think I'm doing a great job. We have the best economy we've ever had. We're doing really well. We would have been at war with North Korea if, let's say, that [Obama] administration continued forward."

CNN Producer David Gelles quoted this part of the interview in a tweet on Sunday, Nov, 18, which ended up getting a lot of attention. As you would probably imagine, the Twitterverse wasn't totally thrilled with Trump's response to the question. In fact, a large portion of the Twitterverse was basically speechless.

Others out there in the vast world of Twitter couldn't help but comment on the President's unbelievably inflated ego. I mean, really? An A+?

On the other hand, a few political people out there somehow managed to find it in their hearts to make jokes about it. Good for you guys — keep those spirits high.

Twitter roasts Trump pretty regularly, if you haven't already noticed. Most recently, Twitter called him out on a Game Of Thrones meme that made absolutely no sense. It said "Sanctions Are Coming" — referring to the fact that the Trump administration was reimposing sanctions against Iran on Nov. 5, per CNN. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Per CNBC, HBO released a reported statement in an official tweet on Friday, Nov. 4, that read, "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes." HBO did not respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment at the time. And if you're a GOT fan, you know the phrase "Winter Is Coming" isn't positive, in any way, shape or form. Whoops.

Many are finding Trump's wistful thinking about his presidential performance frustrating. Given his affinity for sharing his thoughts on Twitter, it's hard to imagine that he would pass up an opportunity to praise his presidency.