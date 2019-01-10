These Tweets About 'Tidying Up With Marie Kondo' Will Spark Serious Joy

The new year may have only just begun, but it already looks like 2019 is going to be the year that everyone actually starts to enjoy cleaning their homes. That is all thanks to Netflix's addicting new series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which somehow manages to turn picking up after yourself into something that is not only entertaining but even thrilling. The show has already gained tons of fans who have found that along with being instructive, it can also be the source of some incredible humor. These tweets about Tidying Up with Marie Kondo prove that the show sparks joy in so many ways.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is Netflix's latest hit series in its newly growing reality space. The streaming service has traditionally not been known for reality television, having initially made a name for itself as a space for films and original scripted shows, but that has quickly changed over the course of this past year. At the beginning of 2018, Netflix's Queer Eye reboot became an immediate success, and buzzy reality shows like Nailed It!, Dancing Queen, and Westside followed suit soon after. It is now very evident that Netflix is focusing on its new reality sector, and Tidying Up is the streamer's latest viral hit.

In the show, master organizer Marie Kondo visits families who suffer from overly cluttered homes and uses her unique method of tidying up to help them manage their problems. Particularly, Kondo teaches people how to use her signature KonMari method of organization, which requires a person to hold each of the objects in their home and decide whether or not that object "sparks joy" in them or not.

While the method seems to work wonders on the people Marie Kondo helps on Tidying Up, it has also inspired countless Twitter jokes from viewers. Check out the best Tidying Up tweets for yourself below:

Although Tidying Up with Marie Kondo sounds like the most relaxed and pleasing show ever, it actually has sparked a bit of a backlash. Several episodes of the series show Marie Kondo encouraging the families she visits to throw away or donate a bunch of the books they own in order to create more space. Of course, that just sounds like a natural part of decluttering, but there are some very vocal book lovers who did not enjoy those segments. Several people have been tweeting that they disagree with Kondo's method when it comes to books, arguing instead that having a ton of books should be an exception to the decluttering process.

Of course, this tiny bit of backlash is totally not intense at all. At the end of the day, you can decide for yourself if you want to get rid of some books as you tidy up or keep them all and just tidy up everything else. All in all, pretty much everyone is just laughing along with Marie Kondo and randomly getting the urge to organize their closets for the first time ever right now.