These Tweets About Thor In 'Avengers: Endgame' Are A Full Mood

Avengers: Endgame shows the Avengers going through some pretty major changes, and none moreso than Thor. The Asgarian god has a totally unexpected change in his lifestyle during the course of Endgame, and it has prompted some wild reactions from moviegoers. These tweets about Thor in Avengers: Endgame prove that he was the true star of the new movie.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoiler from Avengers: Endgame. Thor has had one of the most dramatic character arcs of every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Avengers: Endgame continued his unexpected evolution. When the thunder god first entered the MCU, he was serious and dramatic, but that completely changed when he embraced a more laid-back and jokey vibe in Thor: Ragnarok. And Avengers: Endgame sees Thor's most radical transformation yet... both characteristically and physically.

The beginning of Endgame picks up only a couple weeks after the end of Infinity War, and Thor is wallowing in a hoodie after failing to save the universe. Clearly affected by his failure, Thor goes ballistic on Thanos once the Avengers track him down, abruptly cutting off his arm and then his head. This does not help what his depression, though, and after a time jump five years to the future, Hulk and Rocket Raccoon find Thor perma-drunk on beer and playing video games with a very pronounced beer belly and long unkempt hair.

The shocking new appearance for Thor has received mixed response from fans, some loving the new look and some hating it. Check out all the best tweets about Thor's unexpected new look in Avengers: Endgame below:

The rest of the movie shows Thor dealing with the depression that arose from his failure. He travels back in time to Asgard and has a particularly profound talk with his mother right before she dies. She tells Thor to embrace himself, flaws and all, rather than continue to strictly abide to the impossible demands of being some savior or hero.

More to come...