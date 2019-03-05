The internet is full of wonderful and weird things, like the Vans challenge on Twitter. Some users are really having a field day with the latest viral craze. TBH, I'm pretty mesmerized by watching all of these videos, as hilarious as it all is. If you aren't familiar with what exactly I'm talking about, then these tweets about the Vans challenge are going to bring you up to speed. Basically, some Vans owners are trying to solve this one really weird question.

OK, so throwing your Vans is becoming the latest viral trend to take over social media. As silly as it sounds, many users are reporting that the shoes always land facing up no matter how the sneakers are thrown. I know, it's slightly ridiculous but honestly, I can't stop watching these videos — or laughing at them, either. How is this possible? I can't stop watching it.

This all started with twitter user @Ibelievthehype posted a video of the Vans challenge on Saturday, March 2. At the time of publication, the video had amassed 11.2 million views and counting. Yeah, it's no joke. In the two second video, @Ibelievthehype holds the pair of Vans with one hand and tosses them into the air. Remarkably, both sneakers land right side up. There's a split second where the shoes wobble a bit and look like they won't make it, but they do. It's a miracle, IMO.

Based on the wording of @Ibelievthehype's tweet with the Vans challenge video, the user has definitely attempted this before. The tweet says, "Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up?" Literally, no. I did not know this was a thing until Twitter infiltrated my timeline with videos of people tossing pairs of Vans. It seems nobody else really knew about this sensational shoe phenomenon, either.

I don't personally own a pair of Vans, but my husband does. After watching so many other Twitter users successfully attempt the Vans challenge, I had to know for myself. Does this really work or is it just about the hype? Sure enough, I tossed his gray slip-on Vans three times and each time both sneakers landed facing up. If this isn't some kind of voodoo magic, then I don't know what is. It's oddly satisfying. Seriously, go try it for yourself if you haven't already. Now I see what all of the hype is about.

Of course, there are some users who haven't been so lucky. Meaning that their video attempts have been total flops (no pun intended). So, it doesn't work every time. Some Twitter users are even going as far to say that if your Vans fail the flip test, then maybe they aren't *actual* Vans. It's all in good fun, though. Because honestly, this is the funniest thing I've seen in quite some time.

On that note, apparently, Vans aren't the only shoe people on Twitter are trying this challenge with. Crocs — yes, Crocs — are also quickly becoming the next big shoe brand to try the Vans challenge on. Check out some of these tweets where certain users are participating in the unconventional test using Crocs. Both challenges are gaining steam online. So, when you see a tweet come across your feed of someone throwing a pair of shoes to see how they land, now you know why.