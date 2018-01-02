These Tweets About The Seal Song On 'The Bachelor' Are The Funniest Thing Ever

The Bachelor Season 22 premiere is sure to be full of memorable scenes, but the gem of a moment we can't deny was taxidermy-enthusiast Kendall's ballad for a stuffed seal. The 26-year-old contestant from Cali definitely made a standout impression due to her eccentric fondness for the preservation of deceased animals and her endearing bubbly personality. And #BachelorNation's tweets about the seal song on The Bachelor will remind you why you watch this often-ridiculous reality show.

So... this happened. "I love you seal, you are my friend. We'll be together 'til my life ends, cause you're already dead. Taxidermy... on this journey of love," Kendall crooned to one of her taxidermy buddies while swaying in a tree playing the ukulele. Thank you, ABC casting department, for keeping things interesting. And thank you, Kendall, for being yourself and sharing your weird and wonderful musical stylings with America.

We hope your love for #TheBachelor is well-preserved. 😉 https://t.co/lP79Jv0qMa — (@bachelorabc) #

A little background about Kendall. She's a Creative Director who lives in Los Angeles aaaand she clearly enjoys the art of taxidermy.

"I've always warned guys that I date that I collect taxidermy. I've never had a relationship over a year, but with taxidermy, I can keep it forever!" she revealed in her intro, while shown surrounded by stuffed dead animals. Fair enough. "I like researching animals, but I really haven't done a lot of research on Arie. He's a kissing bandit, he races cars... he's not bad on the eyes either."

(ABC/Paul Hebert

20 minutes into the bachelor and there's already a girl that collects taxidermy and is singing to a stuffed seal... #TheBachelor — (@kaitlyn_spring) #

There's a girl that collects taxidermy on the bachelor and sings to it. I hate her already. This season is going to be interesting... — (@gabby_raee) #

Every season I wonder how #TheBachelor could get weirder but then you have a girl sitting in a tree singing a love song on her ukulele to a taxidermy seal and you think "oh, ok that's how — (@courtgilham) #

Run, Arie, before she STUFFS YOU! #Taxidermist #TheBachelor She's playing a song about taxidermy on a ukelele... #ScaryAF — (@ampincivero) #

Can we not with the taxidermy girl? Why such a blatantly useless match? #TheBachelor https://t.co/n2N4rZSNLP — (@itslizyo) #

Im really feelin the taxidermy girl on the bachelor - she's my spirit animal — (@lilbecsss) #

Kendall's limo entrance didn't showcase her eccentric tastes, but it was clear she was feeling a bit timid.

"My heart’s beating so fast,” she told Arie. "She was so nervous," Arie remarked as she walked away.

Though later, she showed off her particular set of ukelele skills when she got more time with Arie.

But nothing can compare to that seal song, to be honest.

Hey, if Arie ever needs to give her a gift down the line, may we suggest a reptile's cold dead hand? Kendall's ABC bio reads, "My ex gave me an alligator hand holding an iron heart in a jar! I collect taxidermy so it was sweet to me" when she was asked about the most romantic present she's ever received.

Her ideal mate? "Tall, easy smile, can survive a zombie apocalypse-type body." Nice.

Now, for the moment of truth. Did Kendall's charms end up seal-ing the deal with Arie? (Sorry — we couldn't help it.) Yes! The quirky blonde totally got a rose.

We look forward to see Kendall continue her Bachelor journey. If we're lucky, maybe she'll bless us with another ditty along the way.

More to come...