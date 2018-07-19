Have you done the “In My Feelings” challenge yet? If not, you’re falling way behind everyone else. The viral dance challenge, which was inspired by Drake’s new song “In My Feelings”, is literally taking the Internet by storm. Even the Stranger Things kids are in on it. While this Drake-inspired dance challenge has been going on for a few weeks now, it’s definitely not slowing down. And the never ending tweets about the “In My Feelings” challenge more than prove that.

The “In My Feelings” challenge was inspired by Shiggy, who recorded himself dancing to Drake’s hit and posted it on his Instagram account. The video itself went viral and people all over the world decided that they wanted to try the dance, too.

The dance, of course, evolved from dancing in the street to hopping out of a moving car to mimic the comedian's dance moves. Naturally, people have screwed up the dance countless times, fallen flat on their faces, and even risked losing limbs. All for the sake of this challenge. And you know what? It’s kind of amazing.

The challenge has been so wide-reaching that celebs like Will Smith and Millie Bobbie Brown are also doing it.

Here’s what the original video posted by Shiggy looked like:

And here’s what it evolved into:

So, yeah, the whole thing is wild. Even more wild is the reaction on social media, which has been a constant stream of emojis, snide comments, and just all around fun.

These people are just watching “In My Feelings” challenge videos on loop. Can’t say I blame them:

"In My Feelings" is definitely a catchy song. Honestly, though, all you have to do is watch a few of these challenge videos and you're guaranteed to have the song stuck in your head for an indefinite amount of time.

For some people, that can be super annoying. After seeing an endless stream of challenge videos, these people are so done with the whole thing:

Haha, they all sound so fed up. But it's not stopping Drake fans from doing the challenge.

Like these folks, who are ready for their time in the limelight with their nicely choreographed challenge videos:

Several cheer teams are also looking for some recognition for their “In My Feelings” challenge routines.

Here’s the cheer team from the University of North Texas. They were a bit of a mess at first, but they did alright in the end:

This Mason, Ohio cheer team did it, too:

And wow, did you ever think you’d see the day when an entire dental office would be doing stuff like this? Well, today is that day:

The "In My Feelings" challenge is literally everywhere. There’s no telling how long this dance challenge is bound to last, but it’s definitely still going strong. As long as people have the urge to dance and a platform to post a video on, they’re going to keep doing it.