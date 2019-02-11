It looks like the 2019 Grammy Awards are panning out to be all about accents. First, viewers lost it after realizing that Dula Lipa and Ella Mai are British, and now, these tweets about the Grammy announcer's accent and its possible origins will have you cracking up.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, the biggest names in music came together under one roof to celebrate their accomplishments from the last year. With Alicia Keys as the evening's host and stars like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Dolly Parton slated to perform, it looked like viewers were in for a visual and auditory treat. In between the exciting wins and electric performances, however, viewers couldn't help but notice the fact that the narrator had a surprising accent. While calling up acts to the stage, the announcer, who was later revealed to be New Zealand's Zane Lowe by CBS, had a Kiwi accent, and the Twitterverse took to the social media platform to air their thoughts on the seemingly confusing and pretty random choice.

Considering that the Grammys were taking place in Los Angeles, the announcer would have had to be a long way from home. Judging from the comments, people are pretty confused by the choice, but they're still digging the foreign accent, because what's not to love?

At first, Twitter seemed pretty divided about whether the man speaking was from England, Australia, or New Zealand. I originally thought he was an Aussie until the announcer was revealed to be Zane Lowe, the radio DJ and television presenter from New Zealand who has roots in the music industry.

However, considering that the New Zealand-born star reportedly moved to the UK in 1997 and then to Los Angeles, it's not surprising that some people are getting a touch of British in there too.

The best part? How Lowe pronounced artist H.E.R.'s name as he announced her.

Speaking of accents, Lowe's wasn't the only one that threw viewers for a loop on Sunday night. After Dua Lipa won her very first Grammy award for Best Dance Recording for her catchy track "Electricity," people were shook when they realized that the powerful voice behind hits like "One Kiss" and "New Rules" is British.

While speaking to CBS on the red carpet, the 23-year-old gushed about the honor. She said:

"[It's] Crazy, honestly. I keep trying to look after my makeup but it's watering on the side. I'm so emotional, and so excited, and so thankful. I really have no words to explain how I feel."

Her words aside, people were very much here for Lipa's surprising accent (the songstress was reportedly born in London).

Meanwhile, Ella Mai, who won Best R&B song for "Boo'd Up," was also revealed to be British while making her rounds on the red carpet.

Well, now we know, and TBH, it kind of makes me like them all even more. Because, let's be real, doesn't hearing something in a cool accent make it sound 100 times better?