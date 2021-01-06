After anxiously awaiting the results of the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoff elections, America finally has an answer. On Jan. 6, Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were officially elected to represent Georgia, a traditionally conservative stronghold, in the United States Senate. After achieving a historic blue flip in the 2020 presidential election, Georgia has once again made history in 2021 by electing Warnock and Ossoff — effectively giving Democrats control in the upper chamber of Congress. At the same time, though, all eyes were on the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., where Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempted coup. These tweets about the Georgia Senate results all say the same thing: there was optimism, and now there's chaos.

Around 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, multiple sources announced that Warnock and Ossoff won the 2021 Georgia Senate race against Republican incumbents Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue. Once the two assume office, Warnock and Ossoff will even out the Senate to a clean 50-50 party match — and since soon-to-be VP Kamala Harris will tip the scales as the Senate tie-breaker, this essentially means Democrats will have control of the upper chamber. Sen. Chuck Schumer will replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as majority leader, and as a result, President-elect Joe Biden will likely have a much easier pathway to passing critical COVID-19 relief bills through Congress.

While people all over Twitter are celebrating this progressive win — especially since it's within a state that's known for its stringent right-wing stances on a number of political issues — most had their eyes in Washington, where rioters forcefully entered the U.S. Capitol building. The protest immediately followed a Trump rally held nearby, in which the president delivered a speech about how he would "never concede" the 2020 election. People on Twitter got real about how the news about Georgia Senate results was immediately overshadowed by chaos and horror.

