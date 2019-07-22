Monterey, you've been so good to the viewers of Big Little Lies, but as they say, all good things must come to an end. The July 21 episode of the HBO megahit wrapped up all the main characters' storylines from the season, and basically set up the Monterey Five for a life without lies. These tweets about the Big Little Lies Season 2 finale show the wide range of emotions fans have about the series' final episode.

The finale, titled "I Want To Know," wasted no time getting to the event fans have been awaiting for weeks: the courtroom showdown between Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) to see who would get custody over Celeste's twin boys, Max and Josh. Celeste, who had been put on the stand in the previous week's episode to prove her fitness as a mother, finally got to turn the tables and question Mary Louise. Though viewers were on the edge of their seats wondering whether Mary Louise would throw yet another curveball to unbalance Celeste, the latter was able to prove her legal prowess, and uncover her mother-in-law's tragic backstory at the same time. When the judge granted Celeste custody of her boys, Twitter, already entranced by the lawyer's performance on the stand, erupted with joy.

Of course, Celeste's courtroom victory was not the only action of the packed episode. Viewers also got closure from the storyline of Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), which, for most of the season, took place in her mother's hospital room. Throughout Season 2, while Bonnie's mother was unconscious after a stroke, viewers learned of the strained relationship between the two. So it was a sweet moment when Bonnie told her mom she loved her, soon before her mom died. However, Bonnie's husband Nathan was not so lucky. As was hinted at in the previous week's season, Bonnie was not in love with poor Nate, and in the finale, she finally told him.

As with much of the season, Jane's (Shailene Woodley) wrap-up was a little on the quiet side. Aside from going to the courthouse to support Celeste, her main arc of the episode was reconciling with her bae Corey, and is shown finally getting comfortable being intimate with him.

Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) also got to cash in on some good romantic karma. One of the biggest questions of the season was whether Ed (Adam Scott) would leave her after finding out she cheated on him in Season 1. In the finale, fans finally got the answer: Not only did Ed choose not to get a divorce (or, presumably, cheat on her to get back at her), he proposed a marriage vow renewal ceremony to get their relationship back on track. It was honestly so sweet, though some fans weren't totally convinced it was the smartest move.

And rounding out the Monterey Five was the fabulous fan-favorite Renata (Laura Dern). The powerful businesswoman had a tough go of it for the past few weeks after it came out that her good-for-nothing husband Gordon lost all their money in an illegal scheme and was unfaithful to his wife in the process. However, the season finale saw Renata finally leaving Gordon, and going out with a bang, literally, by smashing up his prized model train set and other toys in his "man cave".

