Backstreet's back, baby, and I couldn't be happier. The heartthrob '90s band took the stage during the pre-show of 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, and they're making me more nostalgic than ever. (Seriously, are we living in '97, or what?) All I can picture is my friend group dancing around my living room to "Everybody" when we were kids — and TBH, I'm fighting the urge "rock my body" right now. The boy band didn't perform any of their old hits, though. Instead, they played a new song called "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." I hate to break it, but the tweets about the Backstreet Boys' 2018 VMAs performances are pretty brutal.

MTV announced the boy band's comeback on Aug. 14, and I was beyond excited to see them hit the stage ever since. The group was scheduled to kick off the night during the pre-show at the VMAs, which began promptly at 8 p.m. ET (following the VMA red carpet, which started at 6:30 p.m. ET). Of course, the Backstreet Boys did not disappoint.

After starting with their newly released song from 2018, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," the entire crowd outside Radio City Music Hall was singing along. I can't even imagine how nostalgic everyone in the audience must feel right now. Watching the Backstreet Boys perform live is like stepping into a time machine to the '90s, and I'm living vicariously through everyone in the crowd.

Still, some people on Twitter couldn't help but act disappointed about the performance. I guess they were craving old school BSB.

Yup. My 7-year-old self is screaming right now.

The Backstreet Boys are obviously no strangers to the VMAs. The group members — Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell — had their first VMA performance exactly 20 years ago, which makes tonight's show even more special. Including their show at the 2018 VMAs, they'll have a total of three performances under their belts. Not to mention, the group has won two awards in the past, which means they should definitely feel comfy on the VMA stage. Bravo, boys. I'm proud of you.

There were plenty of proud Twitter reactions, too.

The Backstreet Boys aren't the only celebrities that you'll see perform during the 2018 VMA pre-show, though. Bazzi and Bryce Vine already hit the stage, and you probably saw them if you watched the entire show from finish to end.

If you're watching the pre-show, you'll notice even more celebrities navigating the festivities. In addition to hosts Terrence J and Nessa, some of your favorite cast members from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are in the spotlight. The members include Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, who are acting as pre-show correspondents. Winnie Harlow is also a correspondent, but she's focusing on red carpet fashion. Let's just say, the cabs are definitely here.

By now, you're probably watching the Backstreet Boy's VMA performance on repeat. I definitely don't blame you, because there's nothing better than a nostalgic performance to bring all of the '90s memories back. Even so, the night will be jam-packed with other performances by artists including Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Panic! at the Disco. So keep your volume up and get ready for a night full of monumental music and performances.