Spoiler Alert: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. The bleak ending to Avengers: Infinity War was perhaps even worse than what any fan could have imagined. While the Avengers believed that extracting the Mind Stone from Vision and Wanda then destroying it was the solution to defeating Thanos, Thanos turned back time to remove the Stone from Vision himself and kill him in the process. Thanos retrieving all six Infinity Stones led to a disastrous result for the Avengers, leaving plenty of questions to consider for Infinity War's 2019 sequel, and fans are still trying to recover from the shock of that ending. Tweets about the Avengers: Infinity War ending prove that those fans aren't going to get over that final scene very quickly.

Thanos gathering all six Infinity Stones led to his own power surge, which resulted in the majority of the film's superhero lineup disappearing into thin air after the battle in Wakanda. There, only Captain America, Black Widow, the Hulk, Thor, Okoye, and War Machine survived the disappearing act, while across the universe, Iron Man stood alone after watching his own group of superhero allies vanish. Even the Avengers' top S.H.I.E.L.D. resources, Nick Fury and Maria Hill, fell victim to the disintegration, and the post-credits scene featuring them also showed random people around them disappearing as well. Clearly, very few people are actually safe from the uncertain force behind Thanos' power.

The movie's ominous closing shot of Captain America looking grim in the forefront with the others behind him has officially scarred me, and I can't imagine where things will go from here. Fans on Twitter feel similarly, sharing overwhelming initial reactions to the Infinity War ending:

While most tweets focused on the shock of the final scene, others captured fans' overall views of the film, which seem to be extremely positive. I guess all of those "ambitious crossover" memes were just fooling themselves, huh?

While the original Avengers remain intact, their fates could be threatened in the next film, as three longtime Marvel actors face the end of their contracts soon. Based on the initial Infinity War trailer, many fans speculated that the characters linked to those actors — Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor — would face their death in Infinity War, but all three will live to see another day in the 2019 followup.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Marvel movie without a scene tucked away in the credits. While Infinity War didn't include a mid-credits scene, its post-credit scene included some hope for the next film. Before he vanished as a result of Thanos' power, Fury managed to send out a cry for help to who is undoubtedly Brie Larson's character, Captain Marvel. That star symbol on his messaging device can only mean so much, right?

The post-credits scene provided a glimmer of hope for the Avengers' fate and fueled excitement for the upcoming Captain Marvel film in March 2019. The details of the new standalone films have been kept fairly under wraps, but Fury managing to make the connection to her has solidified Marvel's commitment to telling Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers' story.

Given that Captain Marvel is set to be the production company's first female-helmed standalone story, fans were thrilled about the sneaky little hint about what's to come:

Predictions for the next film are also aplenty on Twitter, but things could obviously go anywhere from that dark ending. Let's just say I have my fingers crossed for Hawkeye to swoop in from his hiding place and save the day next time. I wouldn't complain if Paul Rudd's Ant-Man pops in, either.

There's so much in this movie to wrap my head around that I may have to take in another viewing soon. Until then, I'll be browsing through these Twitter theories.