Where has the time gone? First daughter Sasha Obama, who grew up right before our eyes, attended prom this year — and I can't get over how grown up she is. Twitter had a hard time coming to grips with it, too, as evidenced by the tweets about Sasha Obama going to prom. You've probably never seen emotions flow like this.

For Obama's big night on Friday, May 24, she apparently chose a formal floor-length, all-black sleeveless dress with a thigh-high split. As far as her beauty beat, the first daughter went with a trendy smoky eye and even changed up her hairstyle a bit, rocking sleek tresses pushed to the back. Her date? It's unclear who he is, but he looked just as dazzling, wearing an elegant black and white suit with classic details. You can get a dose of the magic here.

Can you believe it? Little Sasha isn't little anymore. (!!!)

Once the photos hit Twitter, which were apparently posted by Obama's unnamed date's cousin, people expressed a wide range of emotions, from shock, to amazement, to full-scale hysterics. There was even some confusion as to why Obama's name started trending, with one person tweeting that they were ready to go to blows if it was related to bad news. "But then i saw its [because] she looked so beautiful at prom and now i'm happy," the post continued.

"Sasha Obama grew up to be a beautiful young lady," wrote one person.

"We getting old y’all," another person tweeted. "Sasha Obama done went to prom." IKR.

"looking at 'Sasha Obama' like...... THEY GROW UP SO FAST," added @famreview.

Wow. It seems like just yesterday that Obama was running and playing around the White House, but she's nearly 18 now and likely on her way to college. It's funny how time flies, isn't it?

Though the details about the evening are limited, hopefully prom night wasn't as awkward as it apparently was for her big sis, Malia Obama. Their mom, Michelle Obama, reflected on Malia's prom night in her 2018 memoir Becoming, and the evening doesn't sound so appealing, to say the least.

Michelle wrote that Malia had been invited "by a boy she kind of liked" in the spring of 2015. As any other teenager out there would do, Malia apparently warned her parents to "be cool" once her date arrived to pick her up, but things went awry within a few minutes. “Her embarrassment [had] already [begun] to smolder as we rode the elevator downstairs,” Michelle wrote, according to excerpts obtained by People. “I was barefoot, and Barack was in flip-flops." (I get why Malia might be embarrassed, but this is kinda funny.)

“Barack and I shook the young man’s hand, snapped a few pictures, and gave our daughter a hug before sending them on their way,” Michelle added.

So, it's probably not the worst encounter. Barack and Michelle appeared to be acting in typical parental fashion. But, you know how that can come off when you're a teenager.

Four years later, and Obama got to have the same prom experience as her older sister. Of course, we don't know what kind of footwear Barack chose for the special occasion, but flip-flops or not, I'm sure Obama created some one-of-a-kind memories on her own prom night. Here's wishing her many more special memories in the years to come.