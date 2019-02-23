It's been a whirlwind 24 hours for R. Kelly since Chicago police issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, Feb. 22. In light of an indictment that charges that the singer — whose real name is Robert Kelly — allegedly sexually abused four women from 1998 to 2010, which Kelly denies, a judge reportedly set the bond for R. Kelly at $1 million during a hearing on Feb. 23. Since that means that the R&B star only needs to pay $100,000 to be out on bond, these tweets about R. Kelly's bail hearing for charges of alleged sex abuse have questions about why he is free on bond until his next court appearance on Monday, Feb. 25. For his part, Kelly has continuously denies the allegations. Elite Daily reached out to Steve Greenberg, Kelly's lawyer, for comment on the results of the bail hearing as well as the alleged charges, but did not hear back by the time of publication. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office did not immediately reply to Elite Daily's request for inquiry regarding Kelly's charges and bail amount.

On Saturday afternoon, Kelly headed to a bail hearing after being booked on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse where four victims were allegedly involved. Kelly denies the allegations. According to the indictment, three of the four victims were underage and between the ages of 13 to 17 at the time of the alleged abuse, per Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Chicago judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set Kelly's bail at $1 million on Saturday, Feb. 23, meaning the 52-year-old singer only has to pay 10 percent of that amount, or $100,000, to walk free until his next court appearance on Monday, Feb. 25, per The Chicago Tribune. While the bail money is significant, many people who've been following along with the case are concerned following new details from the case.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, a prosector told the judge during the bail hearing that the musician reportedly first met one of his purported underage victims back during his 2008 trial, when he was tried and acquitted for child pornography charges stemming from a video that allegedly showed him having sex with a 13-year-old girl. Kelly denied the allegations at the time. Per the prosecutor, Kelly allegedly sexually abused this victim multiple times 2009 through 2010. Greenberg, Kelly's lawyer, claims all the accusers are lying, per ABC News. Greenberg did not reply to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the charges and allegations.

In addition, one of the 10 indictments claims that the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer allegedly sexually abused one woman in February 2003 while he was free on bond, according to The Chicago Tribune, which has some people voicing their concern that history will repeat itself. Many people are wondering: Why is R. Kelly being let out on bond? Elite Daily reached out to Kelly's lawyer for comment on the concerns, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In light of Justice Lyke Jr. reportedly calling the revelations during the bail hearing "disturbing" and taking Kelly's passport, people are taking to Twitter to condemn the decision to allow Kelly to walk free on bond until his trial.

However, news sources note that Justice Lyke Jr. did set a few precautions in the bond details. In addition to requiring the singer to pay the aforementioned bond, the judge forbid Kelly from having any contact with the alleged victims as well as any witnesses, according to CNN. He also barred the 52-year-old from having any contact with anyone who's underage. Elite Daily reached out to Kelly's lawyer for further comment on the matter and to inquire whether Kelly plans to make bail, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While Kelly's lawyer has yet to respond to an Elite Daily email inquiring on the bond hearing and the charges against the singer, he reportedly told reporters at the event that he believed all four women were lying about their allegations.

According to news sources, Kelly's next court appearance is on Monday and his arraignment is reportedly scheduled for Friday, March 8, so we'll know more as the proceedings unfold over the next few weeks.