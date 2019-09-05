Who remembers their first day of school? For me, it was filled with excitement, nerves, and a pretty embarrassing outfit. Even though the enthusiasm for school tends to wear off the older you get, there's one member of the royal family who looks ready to hit the books. Seriously, these tweets about Princess Charlotte's first day of school will have you reminiscing. Ugh, they grow up so fast.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, photos surfaced of Prince William and Kate Middleton escorting their children Princess Charlotte, age 4, and Prince George, age 6, off for the first day of school. Truth be told, the photos look like they could appear on a school website's front page. While this may initially just look like a typical "back-to-school" snapshot, it's a special day for Princess Charlotte, because it's her very first day of school at Thomas' Battersea lower school. In the photos, Charlotte sported the school's uniform jumper and let her mom hold her backpack for her.

This wasn't only a special day for Charlotte, but probably also quite a personal memory for Middleton too. The Duchess wasn't able to walk Prince George to school on his first day since she was still suffering from severe morning sickness from her pregnancy with Prince Louis, per People. However, I have a feeling these photos will make up for it.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to news about the royal family, Twitter is all over it. So naturally, once these photos started appearing on the internet, social media couldn't help but ooh and ahh over Charlotte. I don't blame them, these photos are adorable.

Before entering Thomas' Battersea school, Charlotte attended the Willcocks Nursery School, but I have a feeling this will be a much different experience. According to the school's website, the school teaches children from age four to 13, and holds an enrollment of 560 boys and girls. Luckily for Charlotte, she's got her big brother George to show her the ropes around the school (and playground). Plus, the royal family aren't the only ones excited about this new addition. In May, Thomas' Battersea's headmaster Simon O'Malley released a statement in regards to Charlotte's enrollment. The statement read,

We are delighted that the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.

Seeing as Charlotte is 4 years old, she will be enrolled a "reception year," which encourages children to "play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy," according to Thomas' Battersea's website. So, Pre-K.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It feels just like yesterday when social media was welcoming Princess Charlotte into the world, and now here she is enjoying her first day of school. Time sure does fly. Make sure your tissues are close by for the rest of the day everyone, because this is an emotional time for all of us.