As if the Royal Wedding could not get any more beautiful and romantic, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle took the adorableness up a notch while they said "I do" to one another. Fans couldn't help but feel the love after they saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands at their wedding, standing side by side before the altar at the beginning of the ceremony.

A lot of viewers might have missed the small but super-romantic moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the very beginning of their wedding ceremony, but a number of perceptive fans noticed what was going on between the soon-to-be-married couple. Even though it is not traditional or required for the bride and groom to hold hands during the beginning of the wedding ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their "I dos" with their hand firmly clasped together, a physical statement of their true love for one another.

Amidst all the stuffy tradition and highfalutin fanfare of the royal wedding, it was a welcome moment to get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's actual love for one another, without the royal titles attached. Since everyone who was watching the royal wedding was obviously also tweeting every one of their reactions, Twitter blew up after fans began noticing the adorable hand-holding that Harry and Meghan were low-key doing during the entire ceremony.

Check out all the tweets from fans about Harry and Meghan holding hands below:

Even after the opening moments when they stood at the altar, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued to hold hand while they sat beside one another and listened to the sermons and proceeding for the wedding ceremony.

The hand-holding was just one of the touching moments that added another layer to the beauty and romance of the royal wedding. Viewers also noticed that Prince Harry wiped away a tear from his eye when he first saw his wife-to-be, Meghan Markle, walking down the aisle in her white Givenchy wedding gown, and you could even see him mouthing adoring phrases like, "You look amazing," and, "I love you," to her when they both united at the altar.

And then, of course, came the romantic moment that everyone was waiting for: the kiss! After the wedding mass was over and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made things official by signing their marriage license, they walked out to the front steps of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and waved to the crowds before locking lips in their first kiss as a married couple.

Following the wedding ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jumped into their royal carriage and rode on the roads around Windsor Castle to greet the general public who were not lucky enough to snag tickets to the royal wedding. Of course, the streets were lined with hundreds of fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the newly married royal couple smiled and waved at everyone who was out to celebrate the high-profile wedding.

While all of the fancy details and regal outfitting definitely made the wedding into the public spectacle that it was always bound to be, it was really the personal and very real love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that took the royal wedding to the next level. That is also why that small detail about Meghan and Harry holding hands throughout the entire ceremony was actually one of the most meaningful and beautiful moments from the whole, romance-filled wedding for so many of the viewers.