For those of you who wish they didn't have to wait until August 17 to hear Nicki Minaj's newest album, Queen, you're in luck! Though it was initially supposed to drop on June 15, the release was unfortunately pushed back to August for reasons unbeknownst to fans. But the world got one hell of a surprise today when it was revealed that Queen would be dropped today at noon, and now, it's finally here. I'm like a kid on Christmas morning right now, because Queen has multiple collaborations with some major artists (ahem, hello Ariana Grande and The Weeknd) and each track is basically pure fire. But don't just take my word for it: many fans couldn't agree more, and these tweets about Nicki Minaj's Queen will make you stop what you're doing and listen to the entire album on repeat.

Minaj took to Instagram in the early hours of Friday, August 10 to show her fans the tracklist, and you can see just by looking at the titles and the artists that Minaj collaborated with that Queen is one legendary album.

Totalling 19 tracks and a whopping 7 collaborations, it's clear that Queen is already on it's way to music royalty. Check out all of the song titles below in all of their glory:

Ganja Burns Majesty (feat. Eminem & Labrinth) Barbie Dreams Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne) Hard White Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd) Run & Hide Chun Swae (fy. Swae Lee) Chun-Li LLC Good Form Nip Tuck 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude Come See About Me Sir (feat. Future) Miami Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown) Inspirations Outro

And, while being gifted with all of the track titles, it pales in comparison to actually listening to all of the songs. Have you ever listened to a song and literally have had tears in your eyes because it's just so good? Get ready for that feeling... multiplied 19 times over. The songs off Queen are BEYOND, you guys, and many fans took to Twitter to explain just how much they stan this album.

All hail Queen Nicki, y'all.

