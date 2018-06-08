Sound the alarm, because National Best Friends Day is Friday, June 8, and the internet is celebrating in a big way. Your best friend is always there for you no matter what (I know mine is). What better way to show your bestie some love than by sending out a heartfelt tweet to tell the world about your unbreakable bond? Oh, and don't forget to share your favorite selfie of the two of you. These tweets about National Best Friends Day will make you want to call your BFF, so pick up the phone now.

Whether you are going through a breakup, having a bad day at work, the dog ate your favorite designer handbag (been there), or you just can't even today, your best friend is a shoulder to lean on and a listening ear through the good times and bad. That's why you should celebrate your bestie on National Best Friends Day. Even if you talk to your best pal constantly, it never hurts to let them know just how much you truly appreciate their companionship.

I met my best friend in middle school, so we know each other pretty well by now. Scratch that — very well. So much so that we will even text each other the exact same thing, almost word for word, during some rapid-fire texting convos. I swear we must be related, somewhere along the bloodline. And when I say "LOL" in a text, I mean it. My best friend can send me into a fit of giggles almost instantly. She's my person.

The world is full of famous BFFs, too, like Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, as well as Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, to name a few. These celebrity besties always give me serious friendship goals.

Of course, many of us have more than one best friend (but we've all got the one). I'm talking about your squad, your go-to crew, the people who lift you up when you're feeling down, and aren't afraid to put you in your place when you step out of line. You all run in the same circle, and sometimes it can be hard to choose just one special person. Luckily, there's enough love to go around for all of your best pals, especially on National Best Friends Day.

There's the best friend who you met in that early morning college class freshman year, the best friend you've known since diapers, the best friend who you met through your other best friend, the best friend who is always down for a late night FaceTime session, the best friend who is down to travel at a moment's notice, and the list goes on. However you met your bestie, one thing is for sure: there is nothing quite as strong as the bond you have.

That's why National Best Friend's Day is the perfect time to celebrate your closest confidant. Seriously, have you called your BFF yet? No? At the very least, send them a text now to show them some extra love on an extra special day. I bet you'll bring a big ol' grin to their face.

National Best Friends Day is the perfect time to tell your pals just how much they mean to you. Shout it from the rooftops or send it in a snap. Whatever your delivery method is, your bestie will definitely know how much they are valued and celebrated by you. Better yet, on Friday, June 8, why don't you book your bestie for a dinner date after work for some face time? If low-key celebrations are more your speed, have them over to Netflix and chill at your place with some Chinese take out. Happy celebrating!