After Meghan Markle shared the heartbreaking story of her miscarriage with the world on Nov. 25, royal fans are sending her love. Meghan's emotional essay for the New York Times detailed the painful day she lost her second child, and the world is supporting her all the way. These tweets about Meghan Markle's essay revealing her miscarriage are filled with love and sympathy.

Meghan didn't hold back from sharing any details of the life-changing day she lost her second baby in July. She gave a first-hand account of the pain she felt both physically and emotionally.

"I felt a sharp cramp," she recalled. "I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan also detailed what it was like sitting in the hospital later that day with Prince Harry. "Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal," she wrote in her essay.

The essay was incredibly personal, yes, but dealt with a topic many women can relate to. In fact, that's exactly why Meghan shared her story. Now, royal fans on Twitter are thanking her for doing so.

More to come...