The royal family is about to get bigger, because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just revealed they are expecting their second child together. And the timing was absolutely perfect, too, because they revealed the big news on Valentine's Day. Fans of the couple are thrilled, and these tweets about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby highlight everyone's excitement.

The pair shared the news on Valentine's Day 2021. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the Sussexes stated on Sunday, Feb. 14.

They commemorated the announcement with a gorgeous black-and-white maternity photo, in which Markle cradles her baby bump while laying with her head on her husband's lap. The pic was remotely taken by the couple's friend, photographer Misan Harriman.

Harriman shared the portrait on her own Instagram account, captioning it: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Plenty of people are just as thrilled to hear about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new bundle of joy, and quickly took to social media to share their congratulations.

This good news comes after the couple experienced a tumultuous 2020. They shocked fans by officially stepping away from their royal duties and moving to the United States early last year, and in November, Markle revealed she had suffered a recent miscarriage in a New York Times essay entitled, "The Losses We Share."

Moving forward, they've made it clear that protecting their everyday privacy as a family is their No. 1 priority.

"Everything I'm doing is for Archie, our son. Perhaps from the outside it could look risky," Markle explained at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit last October. "But … if you're living an authentic life, I don't even know if you would define it as risk anymore. You just do what's right."

The couple seem over the moon to be expecting Baby Sussex No. 2, and this outpouring of love from around a world is a great celebration of their big Valentine's Day news.