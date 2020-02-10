The 2020 Oscars went hostless for the second year in a row. That meant opening the show went to whoever the production wanted. In this case, the show went with Janelle Monáe, who brought down the house with a rendition of "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood." She then followed it up with "Come Alive," with the lyrics rewritten to fit the evening's festivities. As part of that second number, she did a call and answer with actors in the front row, including Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. These tweets about Leonardo DiCaprio singing at the 2020 Oscars prove viewers were loving it.

Janelle Monáe's performance was a super high energy opening, where she started interacting with the audience early. During the first song, she walked up to Tom Hanks, who was nominated for playing Mr. Rogers, and handed him her bowler hat to wear. The second song came with a full cast of backup dancers as well as Billy Porter, who brought part of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" to the party.

But it was when she jumped down to the front row and started to get the actors involved with her call-and-answer "la-la-la" that the energy levels spiked. Cynthia Erivo gamely sang along. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, waved her away, not willing to play. Instead, Monáe turned to Leo, who responded as well as he could with a hesitant "la-la-la" back.

For some fans of DiCaprio, this clear lack of confidence in his singing skill was an adorable moment. One of the hallmarks of DiCaprio's career is that he's not very self-deprecating, and so seeing him admit this was not his forte was striking. But considering his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is an actor who's self-doubt overwhelms him at every point, it felt appropriate.

It was just one moment in a very memorable performance. (Monáe also made sure to shout out to the snubbed women directors as well.) When the opening number finished, the entire audience gave her a standing ovation. And part of that was to those who were willing to join in, like Leo.

All any of us needed was Leo singing at the Oscars. Maybe next year, he'll do the opening number.