According to Justin Bieber, it's time for Justice. The Biebs released his sixth studio album on March 19, and fans are already raving over what might be his most meaningful collection of songs yet. Now that the album is available on streaming services, the tweets about Justin Bieber's Justice are emotional AF.

Fans got a first taste of what to expect from Justice thanks to previously released tracks "Lonely" and "Holy," as well as a sneak preview of "Peaches." He further explained what the new songs would entail in a statement leading up to the record.

For Bieber, the songs were centered around healing. “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing - and justice - for humanity,” Bieber said. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone."

"Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone," Bieber added, also telling fans that he hopes music can be a way to relate and connect to one another.

Now that the album is finally here, you can take a listen to Justice below.

Just after midnight, tweets of praise started pouring in from fans and industry insiders as well.

From the looks of Twitter, these fans are only interested in keeping Justice permanently on repeat.