Has there ever been a more Twitter-worthy Bachelor in Paradise contestant than John Paul Jones? It seems like every episode offers another meme-able moment from the fun-loving guy, and the Sept. 10 episode was no different. In a fun moment during an otherwise emotional episode, Tayshia Adams decided to play artist to JPJ's model, and he wore a very special outfit for the occasion. These tweets about John Paul Jones' denim speedo on Bachelor in Paradise show just how great the moment was.

After JPJ invited Tayshia to a special "Paradise Prom," it was her turn to set up a surprise date for him. She brought him to the treehouse, where she had put together a makeshift art studio, complete with an easel and canvas. Tayshia told JPJ she wanted to recreate the famous drawing scene from the movie Titanic. Only, in Tayshia's version, she wanted to draw JPJ while he modeled for her. She told him it was a "formal speedo occasion" and JPJ got pretty excited about the unconventional date, breaking out a very special outfit for the occasion: a denim speedo. This isn't the first time JPJ's worn a speedo on Bachelor in Paradise, but it is the first time we've seen him in a denim one. Obviously, fans had a whole lot of feelings about it.

A lot of people on Twitter were not expecting to see so much of JPJ in Paradise. Some fans of Bachelor in Paradise are decidedly not fans of the getup.

On the other hand, some people thought the whole drawing date was pretty cute, even if Tayshia's artwork wasn't the most accurate depiction of JPJ. Both of them got pretty into the whole thing; they even shouted Titanic quotes at each other and JPJ showed off his best modeling poses.

After the Titanic drawing date, JPJ's feelings about Tayshia were even stronger. He announced he was in love with her and said he could see a future with her. "As soon as the time's right, I'll put a ring on it," he said. He even made a Titanic reference and said, "My heart will go on with Tayshia."

Unfortunately, Tayshia's feelings were not as strong. "JPJ makes me feel like everything," she said. However, she was worried she didn't have enough time to figure out their relationship.

During their alone time before deciding whether to go into the Fantasy Suite, JPJ told Tayshia he was in love with her and he wanted to one day dance at their wedding together. However, Tayshia replied that she couldn't reciprocate the feelings. "I want to get there, but I'm not there yet," Tayshia said, indicating that, just like the love story of Titanic, their Paradise relationship had to come to an end.

In an emotional goodbye, JPJ scooped Tayshia up in his arms and carried her to the end of the beach. As she drove away, a flashback montage of all the sweetest moments from their relationship played alongside some sad music. TBH, it was a lot for fans' hearts to handle, but at least JPJ and Tayshia kept up the Hollywood-level romance to the very end.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale airs on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.