On Bachelor in Paradise, John Paul Jones' happy-go-lucky exterior has finally cracked as he developed feelings for Tayshia Adams. On Aug. 27's episode, those feelings even drove him to cry, and these tweets about John Paul Jones crying on Bachelor in Paradise prove people still love his pure approach to life.

During Week 4 on the beach, John Paul Jones struggled with Tayshia encouraging him to explore other connections. As she cozied up to Derek Peth, John Paul Jones went on dates with two other women, but that time apart only confirmed he only wanted to pursue Tayshia. Following the rose ceremony in which Derek gave Tayisha his rose, JPJ admitted he was getting sick of Derek sweeping her away. "Tayshia has everything I'm looking for and I've just never met a girl like her," he told cameras. "I just feel like it's slipping away."

Watching the two of them grow close was so painful that John Paul Jones was even driven to tears. Sobbing on a beach chair, he fretted about the potential loss of Tayisha as Blake Horstmann sat with him. It's not often Bachelor Nation sees its favorite chicken nugget enthusiast break down, so fans took to Twitter to share their sympathy for a sad John Paul Jones.

However, fans' moods about John Paul Jones quickly shifted when the romantic vibes at the wedding of Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson soured JPJ's feelings even more. Airing out his issues with Derek, John Paul Jones claimed Tayisha was "the victim of his fraud." Needless to say, Bachelor Nation wasn't too thrilled about John Paul Jones trying to sabotage ally extraordinaire Derek.

It turns out, John Paul Jones' dislike of Derek didn't just stem from their shared pursuits of Tayshia. JPJ claimed Derek had bragged about using his fame to pursue fans, and frequently mentioned inviting John Paul Jones onto his podcast despite the latter's disinterest. His choice to call Derek out while at the wedding definitely wasn't appreciated, but his specific argument made fans stop and think.

The men's conflict ended without much resolution, although the argument did send Tayshia into tears. While John Paul Jones let his emotions carry him away, his points against Derek were definitely specific enough to keep in mind. Later, when Derek tried to talk to JPJ about the dispute, the older man got a word in, claiming to not know about John Paul Jones' feelings for Tayshia until recently. This didn't sit well with the three-named contestant.

"I'm done talking to you," JPJ told Derek. "Don't come up to me the rest of the time you're here."

It's hard to say who is in the right in this multifaceted scenario, but let's hope John Paul Jones has the opportunity to prove he's still the lovable guy fans met on The Bachelorette.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 2, on ABC.