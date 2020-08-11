As if 2020 wasn't already one for the history books, now there's another groundbreaking moment to add to the list. On Aug. 11, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that he'd selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his official running mate in the 2020 presidential election. Break out the popcorn, everyone, because these tweets about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris running together are worth a read, and people have a lot to say.

Biden kept American voters on tenterhooks for weeks as he considered his running mate. The former vice president and current presidential candidate had previously promised to select a woman, and many expressed hopes that he would pick a woman of color. Harris emerged as an early frontrunner, as Biden was spotted carrying notes that made the case for picking Harris. On Tuesday, less than a week before the Democratic National Convention which will officially confirm Biden as the nominee, Biden named Harris as the pick in a tweet. "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," he wrote.

Harris praised him in turn, tweeting out shortly after that she was "honored" to join his ticket. "@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," she wrote.

Harris, who is Black and of Indian descent, will be only the fourth woman ever on a major party's presidential ticket, and the first Black woman. No matter what happens in November, it's already a historic moment.

Many people, including supporters, allies, and colleagues shared statements supporting the pick. In a statement shared with Elite Daily, Democratic Attorneys General Maura Healey of Massachussetts and Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon, the co-chairs of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, praised Harris as a "steadfast, pragmatic leader." Harris previously served as attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017. "We could not be more thrilled at the selection of our friend and former AG colleague, Senator Kamala Harris, as the running-mate to Vice President Joe Biden," the co-chairs wrote. "This is an historic moment for our country and for women of color."

While many people played it straight when praising the selection of Harris, others were ready to have a little fun with it.

And a lot of people were ready to see Maya Rudolph return to Saturday Night Live for her famous Harris impression. Rudolph's take on "fun aunt Kamala" was a standout of the 2019 primary cycle, and Rudolph indicated to Entertainment Weekly on Aug. 11 that she was willing to reprise the role.

"Oh sh*t," Rudolph reportedly said when told that Harris had been tapped as VP.

Biden and Harris will deliver remarks in Delaware on Aug. 12, per a release from the Biden campaign. Both are also scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention, which begins on Aug. 17.