Award shows are rough, because as fun as it is to see your faves win, there's always a good chance you'll have to suffer through seeing your other faves lose. That was the case for audiences rooting for When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome at this year's SAG Awards. In fact, there are a whole bunch of tweets about Jharrel Jerome's 2020 SAG Awards snub that show just how upset fans are.

Jerome was nominated this year for the SAG Award for Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for his role in Netflix's When They See Us. Jerome played Korey Wise, the real-life man who was exonerated for crimes he was thought to have committed as part of the "Central Park Five." Jerome captured fans' hearts with his performance, and he's received quite a bit of critical praise for it as well: He earned the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for his performance in the role, and a week before the SAGs, he received a Critic's Choice Award for it. But Jerome didn't get the same outcome for this awards show. Instead, the accolade went to Sam Rockwell for his role in Fosse/Verdon, and fans on Twitter aren't too pleased.

A lot of fans are pointing out that the Emmy Awards got it right by naming Jerome a winner. Other fans are saying that no matter what they'll always appreciate his powerful performance in When They See Us.

At least fans Jerome did get to see the actor take the SAG Awards stage for a brief moment during the ceremony, when he presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series alongside his fellow Netflix star Millie Bobby Brown. Though the star of that moment was certainly Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won the award for her role in Fleabag, many fans were distracted by the star power of the presenters.

Fans can watch Jerome's Emmy Award-winning performance in When They See Us on Netflix now.