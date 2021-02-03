Awards show nominations always cause a stir among TV and movie fans, and it was no different when the 2021 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3. One nomination in particular caused a ton of uproar online. These tweets about James Corden's 2021 Golden Globes nomination highlight why there is so much controversy around his nom.

Corden starred as the egotistical Broadway actor Barry Glickman in The Prom, Netflix's 2020 film adaptation of the hit stage show. However, Corden's portrayal of the character was met with mixed reviews from both viewers and critics. After The Prom hit Netflix in December 2020, Corden became a trending topic on Twitter with several people voicing that they were uncomfortable with the actor's portrayal of a flamboyant gay character. The performance dredged up an ongoing debate about whether straight actors should play LGBTQ+ roles. While some viewers praised Corden's portrayal of Barry as transformative, others accused the performance of relying heavily on LGBTQ+ stereotypes.

But this controversy was only part of the reason why movie fans were so shocked to see Corden receive a 2021 Golden Globes nomination. Aside from The Prom's nomination in the Best Musical or Comedy category, Corden's nom was the only nod given to the musical movie's star-studded cast. That means Corden is up for the award, but his costar Meryl Strep isn't, a fact that took many people by surprise.

After the nominations were announced, Twitter exploded with tweets about Corden's nomination.

This marks Corden's first-ever Golden Globe nomination, but he's no stranger to awards shows. The talk show host has taken home several Emmys for hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden and his viral spinoff Carpool Karaoke: The Series. He also won the Tony for Best Actor in a Play back in 2012 for starring in the comedic stage show One Man, Two Guvnors.

Corden is up against some big competition in the Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy category at this year's Golden Globes ceremony. Theatre sensation Lin-Manuel Miranda is also nominated in that category for the filmed version of Hamilton that released on Disney+ in 2020, along with Sacha Baron Cohen for his lead role in the headline-grabbing sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The category also includes Dev Patel for The Personal History of David Copperfield, and Andy Samberg for Palm Springs.

Fans will have to tune in to see if the online backlash against Corden's role will affect his chances at taking home his first Golden Globe when the 2021 Golden Globes air on Feb. 28 on NBC.